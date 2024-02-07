Three crooks use vehicle to ram Lavington fence before Holden set on fire

A four-wheel-drive has been used to ram a fence in Lavington, allowing a group of offenders to set fire to a Holden at the property.
Police and fire crews were called to the rear of a Mutsch Street home about 6.30am on Wednesday, February 7.
A metal fence at the rear of the property, which is accessible through a grass wedge, was smashed.
Three people got out of the four-wheel-drive and set fire to a mid-1990s model Holden Commodore.
The car sustained extensive damage but the occupants used hoses to extinguish the flames before firefighters took over.
The area surrounding the car, including a shade sail, appeared to have been damaged, and the metal fence was extensively damaged.
Firefighters spent about 15 minutes at the scene.
Police members remained at the property and examined the damaged vehicle.
The vehicle appeared to have plates that didn't match the car, with a check showing they were listed to a 2011 model Holden.
A spokeswoman said the matter was being investigated.
"Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the fire; however the car was extensively damaged," she said.
"There were no reports of injuries.
"The driver and occupants of the 4WD have left the scene before the arrival of police.
"A crime scene has been established as inquiries continue."
The incident came hours after a vehicle fire in Wodonga, which took the total number of car fires on the Border since early January to 15.
The white Toyota, which was stolen from NSW, was parked near the Wodonga Tennis Centre.
The car was set alight about 11.50pm on Tuesday, February 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.