The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Here's cheers to Dean Street with Korean chicken and beer bound for Border

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
February 7 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Korean chicken restaurant Gami Chicken and Beer is opening on Dean Street in Albury later this year after securing premises below Regent Cinemas. Picture supplied by Gami Chicken and Beer
Korean chicken restaurant Gami Chicken and Beer is opening on Dean Street in Albury later this year after securing premises below Regent Cinemas. Picture supplied by Gami Chicken and Beer

A Korean fried chicken franchise with 40 stores across Australia is heading to Albury for its first regional venture.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.