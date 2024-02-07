Here's cheers to Dean Street with Korean chicken and beer bound for Border

A Korean fried chicken franchise with 40 stores across Australia is heading to Albury for its first regional venture.
Gami Chicken and Beer has secured a shopfront on Dean Street beneath Regent Cinemas, with an aim to be open as early as May.
The business started in Melbourne in 2006, where it now has 25 stores, and expanded into NSW, Western Australia and the ACT in the past decade.
Co-founder and executive director Jun Lee said an Albury Gami Chicken and Beer store had been on the cards since 2021.
"This is truly the first regional NSW store. We were looking at a few other areas like the northern parts of NSW, but I think Albury's location is very strategic because it's close to Victoria and it really is a regional hub," he said.
"There's a lot of other industry there, so we were very happy to find a good franchisee in Albury.
"I can see the people of Albury are enthusiastic to try something new and are very open to welcome others.
"If we can operate a good brand and do well in Albury, it will allow us to expand to other regional places as well."
Mr Lee hoped to open the Albury store as soon as possible, but said it could be delayed as the building was heritage-listed.
He said it could employ 30 to 40 staff.
"We are gearing up our team to be there in May, but if something happens we will postpone it," he said.
"We usually have 30 to 40 staff per store, but if it's not very busy it's around 15.
"We have over 800 employees across the Gami network at the moment. With indirect job creation, normally we have about 30 to 40 tradies involved in one shop fit-out for about three months and then with logistics we create five to 10 jobs."
Gami's signature dishes include the big chicken share plate with boneless chicken, cheese sticks, crispy rice cakes, chips and sauces, as well as the chicken corndue, which is chicken wings served with a corn-based cheese fondue.
The menu also features traditional Korean dishes and burgers, along with its house beer Gun:Bae Lager, produced in Brunswick by Thunder Road Brewing Company.
Mr Lee said while Gami offered takeaway food, the business prided itself on its dine-in service.
"Our core value is very easy to access dining in the restaurant that doesn't really burn people's wallet. We aim to create very affordable, tasty food," he said.
"Obviously our brand is chicken, so our fried chicken has been loved by many fans. They actually call themselves the 'Gami Army'.
"We do have Korean meals too, so people very much enjoy our Korean menu because it's easy to access and a very healthy option. Our gochujang chicken (pan fried chicken) and kkochi salad (chicken skewers, brown rice, lettuce and capsicum) are very popular.
"Chicken and beer is a big thing in Korea. Obviously Australia has a great range of beers, so we wanted to take the great Australian flavour with a neat, clear Korean finish.
"We developed our beer over eight months and the main focus was not to have a great beer, but a great beer to match with our chicken. We call it gunbae, which means cheers in Korean."
Gami Chicken and Beer also sells cocktails, iced teas and sparking fruit drinks known as ade.
