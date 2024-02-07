'This accident was her fault': Driver on Instagram and Snapchat before killing rider

Loved ones of a cyclist killed by a young motorist who was using Instagram and Snapchat while driving say their lives will never be the same.
Abby Sturgess was sending messages on Snapchat before crashing into Tony Reeckman on the Rutherglen-Springhurst Road at Lilliput on January 27 last year, with Instagram on her iPhone screen at the time of the crash.
The impact flung the avid cyclist and photographer over the bonnet and windscreen of Sturgess' Hyundai, killing him.
There were no signs of braking or emergency steering.
Instagram had been on her phone screen 11 seconds before Sturgess called 000, with the late 59-year-old hit at 79kmh to 87kmh.
Mr Reeckman's partner of seven years, Deb Enshaw, recalled hearing about the crash and fearing it was Mr Reeckman.
She called his phone but he did not answer and went to a police station.
An officer asked "are you Deb?" and said "I'm so sorry, it was Tony".
She said it was the "worst day of my life".
"He was a huge part of my life, which now just feels dull, empty and sad," Ms Enshaw told the Wodonga County Court on Wednesday after Sturgess pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death.
"This beautiful man has been taken from me way too soon.
"We'd both just retired and looked forward to so many things in coming years.
"So many travel plans big and small, so many adventures awaiting us.
"I'm so sad and I'm angry too.
"It's not fair.
"Tony deserved this time in his life and he was robbed of it.
"We both were."
Ms Enshaw said the late man's loved ones had been unable to move on while the case remained before court.
"In the meantime Abby has been driving around, able to live her life as normal," she said.
"I know in my heart that Abby didn't leave expecting to be involved in such a traffic accident.
"But this accident was her fault and it cost Tony his life."
Barbara Reeckman spoke of the loss of her younger brother.
"The shock and grief and disbelief my siblings and I felt at that news was immense," she said.
"Grief, great loss and sadness that will never go away and will continue to be felt for the rest of our lives."
Ms Reeckman said the crash was "totally preventable".
The Norong man regularly used his red and black Pinarello bike, which was fitted with a red flashing light.
The light was still operational after the crash.
Sturgess claimed to police the sun flickering through trees impacted her ability to see and denied using her phone.
The 23-year-old nurse would normally have left for the gym earlier in the day but was on a day off.
She regularly travelled on the road where the crash occurred.
She said her phone was always open so her parents could track her on the Life360 app, and said the iPhone didn't impact her driving before the crash.
The former Rutherglen resident, who now lives in Wangaratta, had performed CPR on Mr Reeckman but he suffered multiple major injuries, including skull fractures and broken bones.
Sturgess had about a dozen supporters in court on February 7.
The 23-year-old will return on April 9 ahead of a possible sentence being delivered the next day.
She faces a maximum of 10 years in jail and a minimum driving ban of 18 months.
The court heard a jail term must be imposed unless exceptional circumstances are established.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.