'This accident was her fault': Driver on Instagram and Snapchat before killing rider

Updated February 7 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Abby Sturgess leaves Wodonga court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to dangerous driving after a January 2023 crash that killed Tony Reeckman.
Loved ones of a cyclist killed by a young motorist who was using Instagram and Snapchat while driving say their lives will never be the same.

