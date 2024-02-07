Woman walked in, nicked bag, walked out again moments away, caught on CCTV

She walked into a store in central Albury and then because she was "not thinking straight" stole an expensive duffel bag.
Albury Local Court has heard that while she did not have a track record for such offending, Erin Melinda Donaldson had long struggled with illicit drug addiction.
The 31-year-old Wodonga woman did not appear before magistrate Melissa Humphreys on Wednesday, February 7.
Instead, she wrote a letter to the court that included her guilty plea to a single charge of shoplifting.
The letter, Ms Humphreys noted, referred to Donaldson going into a drug rehabilitation program at the end of January.
"Her history is one which is littered in relation to misuse of illicit substances," she said.
Police told the court how Donaldson went into country clothing retailer Jacks on Olive on December 15 around noon.
"Upon (Donaldson) entering, she almost immediately picked up a tan RM Williams duffel bag valued at $389."
Donaldson left the shop without making any attempt to pay, with the theft witnessed by a staff member and captured on CCTV security footage.
Police saw Donaldson walking along Parkway Lane, Albury, on January 1 about 5.30pm.
She was stopped and asked about the shoplifting incident, over which she made full admissions.
Police said Donaldson's excuse was "that she wasn't thinking straight at the time".
"The accused went to a nearby motel and returned the bag to police."
The bag was in new condition, with security tags still attached.
Ms Humphreys convicted and fined Donaldson $750.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.