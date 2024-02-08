Wodonga cricketer Mason Brown reveals what he learnt as B grade captain

Wodonga's leading wicket-taker says a self-enforced stint as B grade captain has helped his maturity.
Mason Brown sits in the association's top 20 for scalps, a fine effort considering he's missed a number of games and the Bulldogs have struggled, winning just the three games.
Brown has 23 wickets at 17.43.
A Wodonga junior, the seamer has had time away from Provincial A grade.
"A few years ago I was in and out of the side, it was a pretty powerful era so one night after a couple of beers I just suggested to (club stalwart) Bob Jackson, 'next year, why don't I captain the twos'? One thing led to another and we had a lot of fun, we were almost successful (winning the competition)," Brown revealed.
"I didn't take it (cricket) as seriously, we had a good mix of young and old and I learnt about the leadership side and probably matured a little bit more, which I probably had to do.
"I got the fire in the belly again and that passion hasn't left, it's stuck around."
Brown claimed a crucial wicket in the club's upset win over Albury last round.
Defending 143, finals contenders Albury had the target within sight at 7-119 when Brown dismissed Corey McCarthy for 27, the visitors' second top score.
"I'm pretty happy with my form and taking a couple of wickets is just an added bonus," he offered.
"Trying to manage a (plumbing) business and playing cricket has its challenges, I do miss a lot of training and missed three to four games with other commitments, which I haven't done for a long time."
Until recent times, Wodonga was one of the association's powerhouses, but the departure of a number of the Riverina's best cricketers, including Jackson and Jack Craig, has had a major impact.
"I don't know if I'd call it a rebuild, we're just at a different stage," Brown explained.
"It was bound to happen, not that many clubs can sustain such a long period of success.
"We've got a really good group of young kids coming up, I think we play with four or five blokes under 18 each week and we're all local, there's not one import or out of town travelling player, which is something we hang our hat on, although we understand sometimes you do need people like that to make you strong."
Wodonga damaged Albury's finals hopes and will look to do the same in Saturday's home game against Wodonga Raiders.
Elsewhere, North Albury is home to St Patrick's, Belvoir is away to Lavington, just four days after the pair met in a cracking T20 clash, Albury hosts East Albury, New City is away to Baranduda, while Tallangatta faces a must-win game against Corowa, which has been boosted by the return of former state players Dan Christian and Dan Smith.
The ladder, after round 16 of 20, is: Belvoir 87, North Albury 66, Corowa 63, Wodonga Raiders 57, Lavington 54, East Albury 54; St Patrick's 48, Albury 48, Tallangatta 42, New City 27, Wodonga 18, Baranduda 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.