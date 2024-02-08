The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga cricketer Mason Brown reveals what he learnt as B grade captain

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 8 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mason Brown has been in top form for Wodonga.
Mason Brown has been in top form for Wodonga.

Wodonga's leading wicket-taker says a self-enforced stint as B grade captain has helped his maturity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.