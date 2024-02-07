Winery worker arrested at international airport after $106,000 wedding scam

An All Saints Winery employee who scammed engaged couples out of more than $100,000 while they planned their nuptials was arrested while trying to board a plane overseas.
They had been in contact with the man they knew as "Mario" while planning wedding ceremonies, and he had sought deposits and payments ranging from $3275 to $20,000.
He substituted his own bank details in place of the winery's account numbers, and received the money between July 21 and August 4, 2022.
The 43-year-old blew the cash at Crown, on poker machines and online gambling and resigned a day after scamming the last victim out of more than $14,000.
He was arrested at Melbourne Airport on August 27 of that year, following a gambling spree at Crown.
He had been trying to fly overseas and said he wouldn't answer questions without a lawyer.
All Saints bore the brunt of the fraud by honouring the payments made by the victims, and two couples ultimately decided against having their ceremonies at the Wahgunyah venue.
Director Eliza Brown told the Wodonga County Court on Wednesday, February 7, of the impact El-Asmar had caused.
"(A) sense of betrayal, we trusted this person, he took advantage of our well-meaning personalities," she said.
"We felt vulnerable and exposed."
The financial and reputational loss had been devastating, she said, and had led to feelings of "shame, embarrassment and self doubt".
"It's caused significant financial harm to our business not only in the past, but ongoing," Ms Brown said.
"We always pride ourselves on being a company that is honest and trustworthy, but the defendant's actions have made that very difficult for us," she said.
The court heard the true impact on the business, including cancelled bookings and people choosing not to make bookings, couldn't be known.
It was stressed in court that the offending wasn't the fault of the business.
"It's not All Saints Estate's fault that this happened ... it's his fault," El-Asmar's lawyer Vincent Vuu said.
The court heard the business wasn't legally obligated to honour the payments the 43-year-old had received.
"It's to the company's credit that they honoured the payments," Judge Peter Rozen said.
"And in an ideal world that would have some positive impact on the reputation of the business."
El-Asmar, who was supported in court by his partner, has undergone extensive gambling counselling and hadn't had a bet for 493 days, as of Wednesday.
The court heard he had hidden his gambling problem from everyone including his partner until he was caught.
"He was an empty shell of a man," his partner said of the period after he was charged.
"I could just see the shame."
Mr Vuu said "his financial situation is so bad that he became homeless".
"Can jail be the only sentence for a man in this situation?" he asked.
"I say no, of course there's an alternative."
The prosecution agreed a corrections order was within range for the offending.
The winery's insurance company paid out about $49,000 to the business, with All Saints seeking the remaining $57,797 from its former worker.
The business had given El-Asmar an annual salary of $85,000 with free accommodation at a Corowa home with other workers.
Judge Rozen noted the 13 engaged couples are considered the victims and had "been caught up in legal proceedings for what should be a straightforward, joyous occasion".
El-Asmar was assessed for a corrections order and will be sentenced on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.