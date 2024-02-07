KIEWA-SANDY CREEK: Gains, losses, Q&A with Zac Fulford and prospects this season

Last year: Runner-up (17-1)
Gains: Alex Daly (Wodonga Raiders), Lachlan Brodie (DMB), Tim Hallinan (Western Australia- returning), Nathan Still (Wodonga), Nick Lockhart (North Albury), Josh McKay (basketball)
Losses: Cam Evans (overseas), Jake Hicks (retired)
Most recent finals appearance: 2023
Most recent flag: 2018
Captains: Jack Andrew and Jack Di Mizio
Who starts the season flag favourites and why?: I think when a side wins the premiership and then adds some of the quality that Chiltern has been able to, they start in a really strong position and are probably deserving favourites at this stage. It's clearly evident from last season that Chiltern playing their best footy are probably the yardstick. Even with a slow start to their 2023 campaign they were able to get going and ultimately play their best footy when it mattered the most. To win the last nine games of the season, including four straight finals demonstrates that.
Your likely top-five in order?: Impossible to put them in order but realistically I think that Chiltern, Yackandandah, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Thurgoona and Rutherglen will be there at the business end.
Which side is likely to be the biggest improver?: Thurgoona have added a swag of recruits and with Daniel McAlister at the helm looked primed to start climbing the ladder again.
Best player in the competition?: Cam Fendyk winning a Barton medal at the age of 24 is a great effort. You could certainly make the case that Ben McIntosh and Kyle Cooper are right up there also. Most sides boast a few players capable of playing at a higher standard which only adds to the interest in the competition.
Best recruit in the competition over the off-season?: Dylan Van Berlo. Clearly is a class above. 'VB' will make a huge impact and has proven his ability for a long time at O & M level. Tristan Lenaz will be a quality addition for Beechworth also.
Which recruit at your club excites you the most and why?: Al Daly will be really important for us. His leadership is strong and he will certainly support the way that we want to defend. Clearly, being a really good player at O & M level, he has a lot to offer our playing group. Lachie Brodie has also been training well. We love the way he competes and is always searching for more from himself within each session.
Who has been the standout at pre-season training so far?: I think we have had a number of guys that have had excellent pre-seasons so far. If pushed to nominate a standout, then I think Dill Blaszczyk, closely followed by Jack Haugen. As you'd expect, we have had a number of senior guys working really hard to set and maintain high training standards.
How tough was recruiting this off-season compared to previous years?: It's always challenging. I think ultimately when players want to move clubs they all have different reasons. The key is always ascertaining whether or not you think it will be a good fit, both on field and culturally. We have had the good fortune of bringing in some genuine talent that will support some targeted areas, but more importantly, they are all committed to helping our whole club improve and they have already shown that. It is always positive when players reach out and show interest in coming on board due to their belief that the club will be a positive place to play their footy.
What have the numbers been like at pre-season training?: Numbers have been positive. Around the 35-40 mark for most sessions.
What are your expectations this season?: The group was extremely close last year as evidenced through a 17-1 home and away season. We are firm in the belief that our best will allow us to compete with any team in the competition and we expect that we can and need to improve. Being within a kick of winning a flag shows how close the group is, but we all start every season 0-0 and we have a long way to go before we earn the right to compete for a premiership again. That's our ultimate aim, to give ourselves the chance to improve in 2024.
WE SAY: Kiewa-Sandy Creek has played in six of the past 10 grand finals but has only two flags to show for its dominance after blowing several golden opportunities in recent years. The Hawks were raging favourites to win the flag in 2015 but stumbled at the final hurdle. They also blew a golden opportunity last year against Chiltern after the spirited Swans mounted one of the most remarkable comebacks in TDFL grand final history. But there is no greater motivator in football than grand final heartache. And the league heavyweight once again looks well poised to get their hands on the premiership cup after keeping departures to a bare minimum and landing several prized recruits and appointing Zac Fulford as coach. Fulford's appointment can't be underestimated after he led Tallangatta to the flag in 2015 and also spent time at Wodonga under Ben Hollands and Dean Harding before coaching the Bulldogs outright from 2018-20. Alex Daly is the pick of the recruits and will bolster a miserly defence which had the least amount of points scored against it last year. Lochie Brodie and Tim Hallinan are proven performers in the Tallangatta league while Josh McKay could prove to be a surprise packet. McKay is better known for his basketball exploits in recent years but had decided to return to football and played a handful of senior matches at Birallee Park several years ago under coach Daryn Cresswell and is a man mountain that can ruck or fill a key position. With established stars like Connor Newnham, Jack Haugen, Jack Di Mizio, Josh Hicks and Dillon Blaszczyk the Hawks still boast the best list in the competition and looked primed to avenge their successive grand final defeats.
PREDICTION: Premier
