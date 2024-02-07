KIEWA-SANDY CREEK: Gains, losses, Q&A with Zac Fulford and prospects this season

WE SAY: Kiewa-Sandy Creek has played in six of the past 10 grand finals but has only two flags to show for its dominance after blowing several golden opportunities in recent years. The Hawks were raging favourites to win the flag in 2015 but stumbled at the final hurdle. They also blew a golden opportunity last year against Chiltern after the spirited Swans mounted one of the most remarkable comebacks in TDFL grand final history. But there is no greater motivator in football than grand final heartache. And the league heavyweight once again looks well poised to get their hands on the premiership cup after keeping departures to a bare minimum and landing several prized recruits and appointing Zac Fulford as coach. Fulford's appointment can't be underestimated after he led Tallangatta to the flag in 2015 and also spent time at Wodonga under Ben Hollands and Dean Harding before coaching the Bulldogs outright from 2018-20. Alex Daly is the pick of the recruits and will bolster a miserly defence which had the least amount of points scored against it last year. Lochie Brodie and Tim Hallinan are proven performers in the Tallangatta league while Josh McKay could prove to be a surprise packet. McKay is better known for his basketball exploits in recent years but had decided to return to football and played a handful of senior matches at Birallee Park several years ago under coach Daryn Cresswell and is a man mountain that can ruck or fill a key position. With established stars like Connor Newnham, Jack Haugen, Jack Di Mizio, Josh Hicks and Dillon Blaszczyk the Hawks still boast the best list in the competition and looked primed to avenge their successive grand final defeats.