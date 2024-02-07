'Inspiring hope': New mural brings light to inner challenges we face

A vibrant mural has been unveiled to offer "a ray of hope" to the Border's youth struggling with mental illness.
Designed by the headspace Albury Wodonga youth reference group and brought to life by muralist Lukas Casper, the artwork aims to show young people that, within the clouds of depression, hope and beauty shine forth.
"We really tried to include all the elements we thought were important on our own mental health journeys," group member Chelsea Goldsworthy said.
"It's about inspiring hope to young people. It's saying it's OK to have mental health struggles.
"And here are some elements that do inspire hope, inspire recovery, and show that you are supported."
Katie Shalevski, headspace community awareness and engagement coordinator, said reference members infused their lived experiences of mental health trials and triumphs into the artwork.
"It is very bright and colourful, but we've got the storm clouds up there as well because one of our members wanted there to be some representation that it's not always bright and sunny and there are hard times," she said.
"So, for any young person that comes in and looks at the wall, the idea is that they will take away something from it and be able to reflect on themselves."
Collaborating with the Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service, the mural incorporates Indigenous themes and LGBTQI+ imagery to create an inclusive space for conversations about mental health.
"We wanted to represent the entire community of young people that we are serving and advocate for," Ms Goldsworthy said.
"No matter who you are, what gender you are, what your background is - you're supported here."
