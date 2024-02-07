Thurgoona lands classy midfielder-forward in an 'unexpected bonus'

A resurgent Thurgoona has capped off an impressive off-season on the recruiting front after recently signing Tyson Neander.
Coach Daniel McAlister was delighted to add further experience to the list with Neander a proven performer at district league level with family ties at Thurgoona.
"What this group needs is leadership which only comes with the experience of playing in really good sides," McAlister said.
"If you look at Tyson's resume he is coming off a year of playing under Adam Schneider at Lavington.
"He produced some good football at Brock-Burrum previous to that, initially under Kade Stevens.
"So he certainly has had some great mentors there that he has been able to learn off and now just needs to bring the energy that is conducive to this squad.
"His brother-in-law is Charlie Williams, so he has that family connection at the club as well.
"Tyson has got a young family and juggling his family commitments with finding the time to commit to the training required at O&M level was a bit too much for him.
"So he decided to take a step back and getting Tyson at this stage of the off-season is an unexpected bonus.
"So to get a player of his calibre is exciting for everybody involved with the club and being only 28 he is still in the prime of his career."
Neander crossed to Brock-Burrum from Rutherglen in 2019 and played in the Saints' losing grand final against Osborne under coach Kade Stevens.
The dangerous midfielder-forward made his O&M debut last year and played 14 matches and kicked 10 goals at Lavington Sports Ground.
Neander revealed he was contemplating retirement in the lead-up to Christmas before a persuasive McAlister got in his ear and his partner decided to play netball at Thurgoona.
"Before Christmas I was lacking motivation and had no intentions of playing to be honest," Neander said.
"Then my missus decided she wanted to play netball again and we both have a few connections at Thurgoona.
"I've known Macca for a while now and he chewed my ear off for a bit and I ended up buying what he was selling because he can certainly talk the talk.
"So I've only trained a handful of times but am ready now to commit to another season."
Neander enjoyed his time at Lavington but has a new-found admiration for players who commit to the higher standard of the O&M.
"I'm glad I had a crack at the O&M and Schneid's impressed me with his football knowledge," he said.
"I definitely got a lot out of the experience but I take my hat off to the players who commit to the O&M year in and year out and I certainly couldn't do it.
"The commitment and professionalism is next level and I found it hard to find the time with a young family and work commitments as well.
"But hopefully I can slot into the midfield at Thurgoona and try to play my natural game and get back to enjoying my footy as much as I can.
"I've got a few mates out at Thurgoona who I'm looking forward to playing with and I can already sense how the playing group is hungry to succeed under Macca."
