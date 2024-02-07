This is like having Sachin Tendulkar rock up and give a few batting tips

The region's bowlers have been granted an extraordinary bonus with one of the game's greatest ever players hosting a coaching session.
Six-time world singles champion Alex Marshall will mentor and speak at Commercial Club Albury on Monday.
"This is welcome to all bowlers from the district to come along and mix it with one of the greats," Commercial Club bowler Stephen Broad said.
Marshall has been rated alongside a handful of players, including David Bryant and Andy Thomson, as potentially the best player in history.
The Scottish-born superstar will coach on the greens from 11am-1pm and then conduct a Q&A.
There will also be a pop up shop with items discounted.
Meanwhile, Commercial Club is flying in Albury and District pennant.
Wooden spooners last season, the Border outfit is undefeated at the midway point of the regular season.
One of the region's best bowlers, Broad joined the club after 26 years at North Albury, along with former team-mates Dan Markham and Norm Honey, among other recruits.
And the players are raving about the new synthetic greens, which have been in operation for two months.
"The old greens had been down for 10 years and were worn out, so these new greens are the best in the area by a long way," Broad praised.
"I believe with further improvements this year, this will be the premier club in the Riverina."
Meanwhile, Broad and Markham won this year's Commercial Club singles and pairs and have qualified for the state championships at Cabramatta in May.
