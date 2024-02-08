Blade belted into his car as man tried to flee over teenager's behaviour

He tried to drive off, but then heard the loud "thud" of something striking the right side of his car.
A few minutes earlier, the man had arrived outside a house in Wantigong Street, North Albury, on November 9, to collect a friend.
Eighteen-year-old Anthony Jackson had not long arrived, and when he heard about the man's plan he opened a door and sat in the back seat.
After Jackson repeatedly refused to get out, the driver phoned his friend inside the house. With that, Jackson got out again.
This, Albury Local Court has heard, was when the driver took his chance. The pair had known each other, through a mutual friend, for about six months.
He got back in the car and drove, briefly looking over his shoulder at one point to see Jackson running towards him with his right hand in the air.
He didn't see Jackson throw anything, but on hearing something strike his car he stopped, got out and took a look.
Embedded within the window frame, between the front and back passenger doors, was the steel blade of a folding utility knife.
Police have told magistrate Melissa Humphreys that the victim then looked up to once again see Jackson running towards him.
He briefly did the same, but as Jackson got closer he changed his mind, turned around and ran away from him.
"I just want my knife back," Jackson yelled.
The victim, police said, got back in his car and called the resident, asking that he call police. Moments later, he returned the knife to the house.
Jackson, who turned 19 five days later, is in custody and did not appear in court.
However defence lawyer Jessica Munro entered a guilty plea on his behalf to charges of custody of a knife in a public place and risk someone's safety by intentionally throwing an object at a vehicle.
Ms Munro asked for an updated sentence assessment report on Jackson.
The Springdale Heights teenager's sentencing will take place on March 12.
