You could almost guarantee there's not another player who did this

Myrtleford recruit Paddy Sullivan has worked as a shotcrete, dangling in the air up to 80m above the ground with a harness, so a return to football after five years out should be relatively easy.
Shotcrete is spraying concrete through a hose at high velocity.
"It's all to do with slope stabilisation, so you might be drilling into the side of mountains and spraying them with concrete while hanging off a rope," he explained.
'When a road has a landslide, where they have to close the road, you might have to do it or because of flood damage.
"Just picture Mount Buffalo, we might be hanging off the side of the road and sometimes it can be 80m to the bottom.
"It was pretty crazy, but I thoroughly enjoyed it, although you had to be on your A game every minute of every day."
Sullivan is also looking to do just that when he plays for the first time since 2019.
And it's hard to believe there will be a keener player.
"I was focused on work and would work most weekends, just trying to set myself up," he declared.
'I guess I just wanted a break from it (football) and it's been good, but I'm really, really happy to be back now, I've got a passion for it and I'm really hungry."
And Sullivan will be one of the league's fittest players,
"I'm swimming every day and riding 200kms a week, so I'm giving it a fair old crack," he said.
"I've moved home (from Queensland) and I'm not super, super busy with some work flexibility in my parents' business, I haven't been able to fully commit to football before, but now I can."
The season starts over Easter and while most players will have the previous weekend off to prepare for which should be a terrific season, Sullivan will tackle a triathlon at St Kilda.
It's a 1.5km swim, 40k ride and 10k run.
Myrtleford coach Craig Millar praised Sullivan's work ethic when he recently signed, suggesting "he's been unbelievable".
At 183cms and a powerful 86kgs, Sullivan is heavier than when he last played, although he still regards half-back as his favourite position.
Twenty-nine next month, he's determined not to waste one minute.
"Absolutely, that's definitely run through my mind to have a decent crack, while I still can."
