Factory worker admits to armed robbery after producing knife at petrol station

A Wodonga factory worker has admitted to armed robbery after attending a petrol station armed with a knife.
Police had been called to the Shell on Elgin Boulevard about 7.40pm after reports a knife had been produced and a demand made for money.
He left in a vehicle and was later arrested.
Lindsay on Thursday, February 8, was asked how he wanted to plead to a charge of armed robbery, and replied "guilty".
He was supported in court by his partner.
The Riverview Terrace resident had his bail extended ahead of his appearance in the higher court.
He had previously surrendered his passport and is reporting to police every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
A bail variation was made to allow him to attend international airports with his partner, who is Thai.
The court heard the woman was due to fly back to Thailand soon and Lindsay wanted to accompany her.
Lindsay remains banned from attending the Shell petrol station.
The case will return to the Wodonga County Court on May 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.