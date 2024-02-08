'We need to get this right': Albury splash park flagged in river plan review

Plans for a splash park in Albury have been locked in as part of a review into the council's Murray River master plan.
Albury Council is calling for community feedback for the plan first endorsed in 2007.
A splash park and new play space at Oddies Creek Park have been put forward, with a feasibility study to be conducted in the next financial year.
Cost and the flood levels at the site would be considered as part of the planning.
Albury Council team leader natural areas Nerilee Kerslake said calls for an all ages splash park had been frequent since the formation of the Murray River Experience master plan more than 15 years ago.
"We do receive a lot of feedback regarding the splash park and when it is likely to occur, where it's going to be and what it's going to look like," she said.
"This will include that as part of the feedback. We'll do some feasibility around flood levels and costs."
The master plan review is broken up into eight areas including Wonga Wetlands, West Albury reserves, central Albury riverside parks, Doctors Point Reserve, Mungabareena Reserve and Eastern Hill, Lake Hume Reserve, Bowna Waters Reserve and Table Top Reserve.
Ms Kerslake said the central Albury riverside parks plan featured imaging around what a splash park could look like, potential future reconfiguration of Albury Sportsground and the possibility of a bridge across the river.
Improved access to the river from Noreuil Park foreshore and the next stages of the Wagirra Trail have also been included in the review, while a nature-based play area has been slated at the Lake Hume Village beach.
Albury mayor Kylie King said in the past year she'd seen the completion of the riverside precinct and the 12-kilometre Wonga loop as part of the Wagirra Trail and has been delighted with the feedback received.
"Our natural attractions are something that our community tells us very loud and clear that they value, and doing it in a respectful way allows us to connect with one of our natural assets," she said.
"We clearly need to get it right, so it's quite appropriate that we revisit our plan that we last really saw back in 2007.
"We've got residents and maybe there's new ideas.
"Our events team are also no doubt excited of what could come of it."
Community workshops will be held at the Albury Council offices on February 28 from 1pm to 3pm and 6pm to 8pm, while on-site pop up sessions are also planned for Noreuil Park (10am to 12pm) and Kremur Street boat ramp (1pm to 3pm) on February 17 and Bowna Reserve (10am to 12pm), Lake Hume Village foreshore (1pm to 2.30pm) and Apex Park foreshore (2.30pm to 4pm) on March 23.
Albury Council has extended its consultation period for the plan from 28 to 56 days, which closes on April 8.
