Take two: multicultural festival to bloom at botanic gardens on Saturday

A vibrant multicultural celebration, postponed last year due to severe weather, will have its day in the sun at Albury Botanic Gardens this weekend.
The Border Multicultural Summer Festival will spring to life on Saturday February 10 from 3pm to 6pm in a kaleidoscope of colour, culture, cuisine and community spirit open to all Border residents.
The event, originally set to herald the arrival of summer on December 2, 2023, will celebrate the best of the region's multicultural community with a joyous offering of singing, dancing, leaping and drumming from African, Bhutanese, Indian, Filipino and First Nations people.
Organised by the Albury Wodonga Ethnic Communities Council (AWECC), it is being held with the support of Multicultural NSW and in partnership with Gateway Health Gambler's Help.
The entire community is invited to "connect with beautiful people from diverse cultural backgrounds, sharing in laughter, song, dance, and creating memorable moments together", said Gateway Health's Jody Riordan.
AWECC chief executive Richard Ogetti said the aim of the festival was to cultivate an interactive space for community inclusion "where everyone is invited to share in the joy of family friendly song, dance, music, acrobatic shows, drumming, food, and good times".
Mr Ogetti highlighted the significance of these types of events in fostering a sense of of belonging among diverse communities, especially after the first event was cancelled due to forecasted rain and thunderstorms.
"Festivals are so important for practising and sharing cultures so that all of our communities can be involved and feel a sense of belonging," he said.
"Albury Wodonga is a vibrant and inclusive regional city with so much diversity on offer.
"Events like these strengthen our community ties and assist social cohesion because they provide a space for us all to come together and celebrate our rich diversity that makes our region so special."
Ms Riordan said a community festival held in the beautiful surrounds of the botanic gardens provided an opportunity to switch off from artificial stimuli.
"Whether it's the internet, our smart devices, online gambling, or the pokies, let's break away and bask in the summer weather while surrounded by the scenery of the gorgeous gardens," she urged.
Ms Riordan emphasized the "transformative experience" of being present in the moment enjoying the simple pleasures of life.
"The Border Multicultural Summer Festival is a wonderful opportunity to discover genuine connections, cultural richness, and the sheer joy of shared experiences," she said.
