YOUNG ACHIEVER: 'From being challenged, you learn to grow as a player'

Charlie Murphy is already ticking his way through his bucket list.
The 16-year-old water polo star is making waves in the pool not only in the Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association, but also in the Australian Water Polo League.
The Tiger remains on the hunt for more after having the opportunity to represent the under-16 Australian water polo team for a tour of New Zealand in 2023.
"It was definitely a bucket list item to represent my country," he said.
"We were in Auckland for one day and played the national North Harbour team. That being my first international game, they were very tough, all being pretty much grown men.
"Then we played a three day test series against the under-18 New Zealand squad.
"We lost our first game, won our second, and unfortunately lost our last one. But just the experience of being over there playing was amazing.
"It's good having so many clubs, and having exposure to so many different coaches, you just learn so much.
"It's been really helpful for my game.
"From being challenged, you learn to grow as a player."
Murphy took up water polo when he was in Year 3.
Now standing at around 200 centimetres tall, he's found his advantage in the pool.
"My wingspan at centre forward is so much better and so much easier," he said.
"When the ball is coming each side of you, up high, especially out of the water, my wingspan is just that bit more than the others."
Murphy has represented the under-17 NSW Blues at the state national championships and was selected to represent the NSW combined high school boys team for two consecutive years.
He's affiliated with Sydney Northern Beaches men's 2 and under-18 teams and is relishing the challenge with Balmain in the National League.
"Training in Sydney, it's an unreal experience and the difference is huge," he said.
"The level of water polo up there is insane.
"I started the Sydney comp in winter last year and me and dad were going down every second week for the six hour drive.
"It's kind of been a good thing with school work, if I miss anything, I have so much time to catch up in the car."
The Year 11 Albury High School student is putting plenty of work in behind the scenes, usually getting up at 5:30am twice a week to train before school to help him achieve his future dreams.
"Early mornings, they never get easy, but they're getting more regular," he said.
"I have three swim sessions a week, two water polo and two gym.
"We have an Aus squad camp over Easter at the AIS and that's to gain selection for the under-18 world championships.
"The 2007, 2008 age group has been picked for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. That's more of a long term goal that I feel is achievable if I just keep up this training."
While he's striving to be the best he can possibly be, it's also the team element that he enjoys the most.
"I love the team spirit," he said.
Murphy is one of 16 nominees for the Young Achiever Award.
"Just being nominated for this award is a huge achievement in itself," he said.
