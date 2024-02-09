The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

YOUNG ACHIEVER: 'From being challenged, you learn to grow as a player'

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
February 9 2024 - 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ovens and Murray Water Polo star Charlie Murphy is one of 16 finalists for the Young Achiever Award. Picture by Mark Jesser
Ovens and Murray Water Polo star Charlie Murphy is one of 16 finalists for the Young Achiever Award. Picture by Mark Jesser

Charlie Murphy is already ticking his way through his bucket list.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.