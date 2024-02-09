Saved by the atom bomb: Centenarian reflects on his time in war

In early August 1945, Corporal Oliver Killalea hacked his way through thick jungle on Bougainville Island in search of Japanese soldiers.
On his 100th birthday this week, Holbrook's last surviving World War II veteran recalled the challenges he faced, his lucky escapes, and the destruction he witnessed during his time in war.
The Mivo River on Bougainville Island, Mr Killalea said, separated about 8000 Japanese soldiers from Australia's 1200.
"The idea was to make contact and clear them out," Mr Killalea said.
"But we didn't know until after the war how outnumbered we were."
Mr Killalea was preparing to make contact when, on August 6, the course of history shifted when the United States dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima.
The Japanese would surrender to the allied forces nine days later.
"It has been proved time and time again the Japanese were going to die before they surrendered," Mr Killalea said.
"The only thing that saved us was the atom bomb. It saved our lives in Bougainville."
Mr Killalea was born in Wagga on February 8, a century ago.
He left school at 13 and spent a few years working on farms. When he enlisted in the army on his 18th birthday in 1942, he was working as an apprentice at his uncle's bakery in Narrandera.
"In those days, it just felt like the right thing to do," Mr Killalea said.
During his military training, Mr Killalea helped build the Canungra Jungle Training Centre near the Gold Coast in November 1942.
"The idiots, as I called them, had woken up," he said.
"Up until that time, they were still running around with their uniforms, officer badges and khaki shorts.
"Then one day seven officers were shot. So, somebody decided we'll do jungle warfare training, not Middle Eastern training."
The 22-year-old corporal was sent to Papua New Guinea in the Second Australian Imperial Force 29th Battalion in 1943.
He saw action immediately.
"(The Japanese) had a bomber that flew over at exactly 6pm in the three days prior to my arrival," Mr Killalea said.
"On the fourth day, the Yanks woke up and had guns waiting for it.
"That got rid of him."
He was in Bougainville and had dug in for the night near a swamp when, suddenly, he looked down beside him and saw the mud boiling.
"It was a 25 pounder (shell)," Mr Killalea said.
"I did a count to seven in my head and the bomb hadn't gone off.
"I said, 'you missed me you silly bastards'."
The Japanese surrendered a few days later.
After the war, Mr Killalea, as part of the 67th Battalion, volunteered to join the British Commonwealth Repatriation Force in Japan.
His arrival at the port of Kure, near Hiroshima, revealed the devastating aftermath of the atomic bomb.
"Where the bomb landed, everything was flattened, everything burnt to a cinder," he said.
"There was one brick building in Hiroshima at the time, and the only thing left of it was the staircase.
"We went up and had a look over all the rubble, and you could see where the people had been, or what was left of them."
In March 1947, Mr Killalea left the army having attained the rank of corporal.
At home, he spent a couple of years "wandering around" picking up odd jobs before he established the Killandayle Poll Dorset Stud in Wantagong, where he worked until retirement.
He married the love of his life, Dorothy, and together they raised four children; Robyn, Pat, Lesley and Tony, who gave him seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Sadly, Dorothy passed away in 1999 from cancer.
Reflecting on his life, Mr Killalea imparted a timeless lesson: leave the world a little better than you found it.
"There's an old saying; good, better, best," he said.
"Never rest until your good is better, and your better best.
"I'd say that's something I've lived by throughout my life."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.