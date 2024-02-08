Motorsport fans, this is when you start to feel the season's nearly here

Border products hit Winton Motor Raceway for a testing session on Wednesday.
With the start of the 2024 Supercars season less than three weeks away, Brad Jones Racing's Albury contingent tackled the North East Victorian circuit, while it was David Reynolds' maiden hitout in his Chevy Camaro, having switched teams in the off-season to Team 18.
All of BJR's drivers, Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones and rookie full-time driver Jaxon Evans were at the wheel.
The former three were joined by their newly announced co-drivers, who took on a fair share of the workload as the crew racked up a considerable number of laps.
Working through a program of race runs, qualifying simulations and practice starts, the squad was left at the end of the day with a considerable amount of healthy data to work through.
Off the back of securing third in the Teams' Championship in 2023, BJR is hard at work solidifying that consistent pace to keep the momentum going.
They were joined on track by other Victorian-based teams, including 2023 Championship winners, Erebus Motorsport, Tickford and Walkinshaw Andretti.
"I've been looking forward to this for about a month," BJR's Brad Jones said.
"The cars have run pretty well faultlessly all day and I'm pretty happy where we are at - it's hard to know how you really compare to the other teams on a day like this because you don't know what their tyres are like or how much fuel they are running with, but I've got to say we seem like we are in a pretty good spot.
"We'll go home now, analyse the date and prep the cars for Bathurst in a couple of weeks - can't wait."
Albury's Jordan Boys will be co-driving with Macauley Jones in the endurance races, Sandown and Bathurst in October, and was on hand running laps to get familiar with the car again.
The four BJR drivers will stay around the region for the team's Open Day on Saturday, with the Albury workshop open to fans.
Reynolds was keen to get behind the wheel of his brand new ride and a long break over the off-season.
Reynolds finished the 2023 season very strongly with four podium places in the last four races, including a win on the Gold Coast, finishing ninth in the championship.
"I'm really looking forward to starting a new chapter." Reynolds said.
"I've been with my last team for three years, so I'm starting something fresh.
"I'm in a Camaro now, so it's going to be a little bit different for me, but I'm really looking forward to getting to know everyone at the team, understand how they work, see what knowledge I can bring and see how far we can get up the grid and win some races."
Reynolds' teammate is Supercars' veteran and 2015 champion, Mark Winterbottom, who Reynolds drove with during his time at Tickford.
"I'm really looking forward to partnering with Frosty [Mark Winterbottom] again," Reynolds said.
"I haven't done that for a long time, but we stayed friends over that time, it's going to be really fun."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.