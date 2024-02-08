The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Motorsport fans, this is when you start to feel the season's nearly here

By Tim Farrah
Updated February 8 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border product David Reynolds flies around the Winton circuit. Picture by Tim Farrah
Border product David Reynolds flies around the Winton circuit. Picture by Tim Farrah

Border products hit Winton Motor Raceway for a testing session on Wednesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.