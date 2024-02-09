More good news for the Hoppers as they sign a player from the Swans' system

North Albury has signed a super-fit and versatile player from the Sydney Swans' Academy.
Liam Lieschke posted a top five finish in the yo-yo test, a variation of the old beep test, in the Academy's pre-season testing last year.
"Liam's been in the Academy for a few years and has been living in Newcastle," North coach Tim Broomhead said.
"He has an uncle living in Albury and is hoping to play at a higher level and he thinks the O and M is a really good step for his development and see what he can do in this league.
"Hopefully he can go on to a state league level at some stage."
Lieschke played a handful of games with the Swans in the Talent League last year, the same one as the Border and North East's junior representative outfit, the Murray Bushrangers.
He also played with Warners Bay in AFL Hunter Central Coast.
"He's a very versatile player and is around 184cms, so he's not key position, but he could play half-back, on a wing or through the midfield," Broomhead revealed.
"He's trained with us a couple of times and he makes really good decisions with the footy.
"I think he'll be a really good player for us and bring a little more class."
The Hoppers carry momentum into the new season after a terrific 2023 and start with an away game against Myrtleford on Easter Sunday.
Wodonga Raiders and Lavington will play the competition's first game on Good Friday afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.