Raising funds and racing hearts, business women frock up for those in need

An afternoon of trackside fun will go some way to help put food on the table of struggling Border families.
That was the aim of a fundraising day held at Wodonga race track on Thursday, February 8.
About 80 people turned out in colourful frocks to enjoy an afternoon of networking, live music, guest speakers, and racing.
Organised by Racing Wodonga in partnership with Business Women Albury Wodonga, the event resulted in $6250 being raised for Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare.
FoodShare's chief executive Katrina Pawley said it was fantastic to see many businesses come together to support a much-needed organisation.
"We rely on community donations and grants to be able to provide and fund our programs for the region," she said.
"At the moment, the cost of living pressures are hitting more and more people.
"Every donation, every sponsor, it all comes together and helps us."
BWAW chair Felicity Cahill said it was exciting to fund raise and support a charity "that is a massive part of our community".
"It is evident that the community comes together for the greater good," she said.
"It's been a great turnout, the sunshine is amazing, and it's wonderful to see how people coming together can make a difference.
"We were all very much looking forward to bringing a first of a kind to the region."
Que Property Group commercial director and guest, Angie Ioannou, said it was important that businesses came together to support charity events.
"It's close to my heart and close to Que as well," she said.
"We like to help people and pitch in within the community the best we can," she said.
"It's a big reason why we're here today.
"And raising money for FoodShare is a really big thing."
