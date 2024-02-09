The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Raising funds and racing hearts, business women frock up for those in need

Madilyn McKinley
Sophie Else
By Madilyn McKinley, and Sophie Else
February 9 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business Women Albury Wodonga chair Felicity Cahill, FoodShare's chief executive Katrina Pawley and BWAW commitee member Stephanie Farquhar enjoy a nice afternoon of fundraising and warm weather together with friends. Picture by Mark Jesser
Business Women Albury Wodonga chair Felicity Cahill, FoodShare's chief executive Katrina Pawley and BWAW commitee member Stephanie Farquhar enjoy a nice afternoon of fundraising and warm weather together with friends. Picture by Mark Jesser

An afternoon of trackside fun will go some way to help put food on the table of struggling Border families.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.