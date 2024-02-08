Council worker to face court after unlicensed drink-drive fire truck crash

A Federation Council worker will face court next month after allegedly crashing a grader into a fire truck while unlicensed and nearly twice the alcohol limit.
The blaze broke out about 1.30pm in the vicinity of Bullecourt Road and Whitehead Street.
Fire crews from multiple brigades and agencies attended the scene.
A council employee was using a grader at the site as part of firefighting efforts.
The grader crashed into a fire truck, leading to a 28-year-old fireman being hospitalised.
The man was in a stable condition when admitted.
The council heavy machinery operator was taken to the Corowa station for a breath test.
Police have confirmed he blew a reading of 0.090 and allegedly had an expired licence.
The man was charged with mid-range drink-driving, driving with an expired licence, and negligent driving without causing death or grievous bodily harm.
"He was issued a court attendance notice to appear at Corowa Local Court on Thursday 29 February 2024," a police spokesman said.
He was issued with an immediate driving ban.
He has also been stood down from his role at the council.
Police meanwhile continue to investigate the suspicious fire, which burnt through about 75 hectares of grass, scrub and trees.
Firefighters managed to save properties near the fire.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.