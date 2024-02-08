Hazmat team called in as gas leak forces evacuation of students at school

A Wodonga school was evacuated after a "hazardous gas leak" left some students feeling sick in technology class.
About 11.50am on Thursday, February 8, Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) was called to a "suspected hazmat incident" at Wodonga Middle Years College, Felltimber campus, following reports of people feeling unwell.
Firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene and called in a specialist hazmat team to carry out atmospheric monitoring.
Sixteen people were assessed by Ambulance Victoria. No emergency treatment or transport was required.
FRV declared the scene under control and it has been handed over to Victoria Police.
An advice warning has been issued within a 5km radius.
"While there is no immediate danger to local residents, Albury Wodonga Health encourages anyone experiencing symptoms to present at the Albury campus emergency department," a FRV spokesperson said.
The school evacuated students to Emerald Oval, where they waited to be dismissed by their parents.
"The school will follow the advice of the relevant authorities in relation to the resumption of normal activities," a Department of Education spokesperson said.
The cause of the incident is not yet known.
