Williams headed to Albury for ride in Country Championships qualifier

STAR group one jockey Craig Williams will ride defending champion Bianco Vilano in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Albury on Sunday week.
In a coup for the Albury Racing Club and the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA), Williams has agreed to come and ride at the Championships meeting.
Williams rode Bianco Vilano in last year's Kosciuszko and last start at Moonee Valley and the shift to a Sunday for this year's SDRA Country Championships heat paved the way for him to take the ride.
He's not the only top jockey that will make the trek the Albury, with Brodie Loy set to return home and partner Indian Soldier for trainer Martin Stein.
Albury trainer Ron Stubbs is rapt to have Williams, a winner of 70 group one races, on board Bianco Vilano in the lucrative heat.
"He'll be riding in Sydney on the day of the final and if you're lucky enough to get through, at least he's had a ride on the horse," Stubbs said.
"Craig's ridden him before anyway but it continues that association."
Jason Lyon, who rode Bianco Vilano to victory in last year's qualifier, will take the ride on stablemate Baledon in this edition.
Stubbs will also nominate Prophet's Daughter in hope of gaining a start.
Stubbs is a big fan in the shift to Sunday for the Country Championships heat but believes there needs to be a consistent approach.
"The only reason we can do it is because we're racing on a Sunday," Stubbs explained.
"I'm a believer that all the heats should be all on a Saturday or all on a Sunday.
"We're the beneficiary this year but you see other areas in other years, particularly up north, they can get Sydney jockeys on a Sunday, where they can't on a Sunday.
"I think the whole series should be a level playing field.
"It's a coup to get Craig this year but if it was on a Saturday, it wouldn't happen."
Bianco Vilano returned from a spell with a ninth placing at Moonee Valley last month, where he was beaten just under four lengths.
Baledon was pipped by Dupride Star on the line in the preview at Albury last week.
Stubbs couldn't be happier with both horses.
"Perfect. I think we're in the right spot at the right time," he said.
"You just hope that everything pans out on the day."
Stubbs believes the amount of untapped horses headed to this year's SDRA heat makes it an intriguing affair.
"There's a lot of up and coming horses and whether they can step up or not is probably the key to the race," Stubbs said.
"If they don't, it lessens the strength of the heat but if they can, it puts an entirely different perspective on it."
