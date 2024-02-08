The Border Mail
No further prison time for 'reprehensible' stabbing of her own sister

February 8 2024 - 6:00pm
Pamala Jones, pictured outside Wodonga court on Thursday, stabbed her sister with a pair of scissors and said she wanted to kill her.
A heavily intoxicated woman who broke into her sister's home before stabbing her multiple times with scissors won't be sent back to jail.

