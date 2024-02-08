No further prison time for 'reprehensible' stabbing of her own sister

A heavily intoxicated woman who broke into her sister's home before stabbing her multiple times with scissors won't be sent back to jail.
Jones had been drinking before getting a lift from her housemate from their Beresford Court home to her sister's Skitch Street house.
The pair had long been estranged due to Ms Jones' alcoholism and her behaviour while drunk.
Jones stumbled to the front of the house, grabbed a pole and started banging on items and smashing them.
"Let me in you dog," she screamed.
"Let me in you f---ing dog, you're f---ed."
Jones smashed a window and entered as her sister armed herself with a hockey stick.
She threatened the victim with a pedestal fan before throwing it at her.
The pair wrestled and Jones punched her sister repeatedly, bit her, and "frantically" stabbed her with the scissors.
The 52-year-old said she was going to stab her sibling in her heart and kill her, but the sister was able to grab the offender's hands to stop the attack.
"If I didn't grab the scissors to stop her she would have killed me," she later told police.
The victim yelled at her teenage son to get help and nearby residents helped pin down Jones before police arrived.
The Wodonga County Court on Thursday, February 8, heard of the impact on the victim and her son.
Jones' sister says she lives in "constant anxiety" and feels forced to remain inside due to her shame and embarrassment.
She has scars from the attack.
Her son feels bad that he was unable to help during the attack.
"Your conduct was reprehensible," Judge Peter Rozen said.
The court heard Jones had a long criminal history dating back to 1993.
Her ex-partner was jailed for murder in 2003.
Judge Rozen said Jones had undergone significant alcohol rehabilitation since the stabbing and decided not to send her back to prison.
"To be clear, I will grant full credit for the 36 days already served, meaning you won't be serving any further time in custody," he said.
Jones must instead perform 80 hours of community work, half of which can be substituted for treatment.
