Wodonga trainers dominate home town meeting with four of the eight winners

The David O'Prey-trained A Magic Gust is finally starting to realise his potential after winning at Wodonga on Thursday to make it back-to-back wins.
The last-start Wagga winner notched the third win of his career in the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1590m) after also winning his maiden at Wangaratta before Christmas.
Ridden by Logan McNeil, A Magic Gust ($2.80-fav) settled prominently in the run after finding the one out, one back position.
McNeil set the galloper alight shortly before the home turn and A Magic Gust showed a terrific turn of foot in the home straight as he careered away for a dominant two-length win over Svaneke ($6.50).
Stable representative Chris Lamb said A Magic Gust has found career best form this preparation to finally deliver on his potential for his patient owners.
"The horse is going super and won really well the other day at Wagga," Lamb said.
"Then again today he put the race away at the top of the straight and went on to win as he should.
"Dave has always thought a bit of his ability and the horse took a long time to break his maiden.
"But all the owners have stuck fat and are now starting to reap the rewards which is great."
A Magic Gust has shown his versatility this preparation with wins in both Victoria and New South Wales and is not fazed by racing either direction.
"He has always raced well at Wodonga but previously had a tendency to crab around the bend a bit," Lamb said.
"But with the visors back on today, Logan put him in a nice spot and didn't give the horse a chance to do that today.
"So he was alongside them as they straightened and once he balanced up he was all good.
"There is a nice Benchmark 70 on Wangaratta Cup day that we might target next start, it just depends on whether he qualifies with his rating.
"So hopefully it's onwards and upwards from here."
Meanwhile Sylvia Thompson claimed the training honours at the meeting after landing a winning treble with Brungle Creek, Native Leaf and Barn Zee.
In an outstanding training performance, the Thompson stable had six runners at the meeting with Quamby also finishing runner-up.
Brungle Creek ($1.90-favourite) made it two wins in a row after taking out the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (2050m) with Jarrod Fry in the saddle.
A promising stayer in the making, Brungle Creek has thrived since getting out over 2000m after winning over the same distance at his previous start at Wangaratta.
Thompson made it a double after Native Leaf $19 scored an upset win in the Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1300m) with Simon Miller aboard.
Despite also winning at his previous start at Wodonga, Native Leaf went around at double figure odds and won by more than a length.
The Thompson stable capped a memorable day after Barn Zee ($15) was also able to salute at double figure odds in the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1100m) with Nick Souquet aboard.
The lightly-raced gelding was resuming from a 25-week spell and has now won two of four career starts after also winning on debut at Towong almost 12-months ago.
Thompson won three legs of the quaddie with the O'Prey-trained A Magic Gust winning the other leg.
The all-Wodonga trained quadrella paid $205
