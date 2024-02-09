The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Demanded drugs, punched victim as they trapped him in a pub toilet cubicle

By Albury Court
February 10 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Local Court has been told the victim and his attackers, one of them Shaquille Desouza, did not know each other and that it was a totally unprovoked attack. File picture
Albury Local Court has been told the victim and his attackers, one of them Shaquille Desouza, did not know each other and that it was a totally unprovoked attack. File picture

Two men followed another patron into the men's toilet at an Albury hotel, threatening him to give them illicit drugs before one punched him to the head.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.