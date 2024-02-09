Demanded drugs, punched victim as they trapped him in a pub toilet cubicle

Two men followed another patron into the men's toilet at an Albury hotel, threatening him to give them illicit drugs before one punched him to the head.
The victim had been ordered to turn out his pockets as the three stood inside a cubicle in the men's toilets at the back of Beer DeLuxe.
Albury Local Court has been told the victim and his attackers, one of them Shaquille Desouza, did not know each other and that it was a totally unprovoked attack.
While the victim felt immediate pain from the punch, he did not suffer any injuries.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys pointed out that Desouza was only in the community at the time because he had been freed from jail on parole for what his solicitor said was "a serious act of violence".
This had exacerbated the seriousness of the offending.
Desouza, 27, of Kaitlers Road, Lavington, previously pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and intimidation.
For that he was jailed for 12 months, with a non-parole period of six.
Having been bail refused since late December, Desouza will become eligible for release on August 23.
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison said Desouza was a "relatively young man" who suffered from various mental health issues, including a substance abuse disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Much of that stemmed from a dysfunctional childhood where both his parents had major substance abuse issues
Mr Harrison submitted to Ms Humphreys that it was important that Desouza's sentence be structured in such a way that it both protected the community and helped him reintegrate into the community.
It was notable, he said, that Desouza had gone offence-free from July to December, 2023.
"An intensive period of drug and alcohol treatment, that's what's needed."
Mr Harrison said that was because some of that kind of treatment "does work".
"I'd suggest this is not a serious example of intimidation, but the fear was there," he said.
Police told the court how the victim went to Beer DeLuxe in Kiewa Street on the evening of December 23.
About 2am on the 24th, he walked to the toilets with a mate who waited for him outside the entrance door.
Desouza and the other man approached the victim, causing him to back away and into the cubicle.
Police said both men followed him into the cubicle, closing the door behind them.
They both asked the man if he was "on drugs" before telling him to turn out his pockets while closing in on him and speaking to the victim in an "aggressive" manner.
They pushed him further into the cubicle, then the punch was thrown.
The friend heard the commotion and confronted Desouza and the other man, before pulling his friend away - arguing with the pair as they walked off.
Hotel security then evicted the offenders, with police arriving moments later to place them under arrest.
"Police spoke to the accused, who maintained an aggressive and belligerent demeanour."
