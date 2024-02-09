Boost to V/Line services in wake of crowding sparked by low fares

In response to increased demand generated by low ticket prices, V/Line is introducing new services from Albury.
The alterations from Saturday, February 24, involve extra coach services being added to the weekend timetable.
New return bus services from Albury to Seymour will operate on Saturdays and Sundays and connect with train runs to Melbourne.
The Saturday schedule involves a coach leaving Albury at 10.31am and arriving at Seymour at 1.21pm to link in to the 1.36pm train to Southern Cross.
A return service to Albury will depart Seymour at 3.29pm and arrive in the Border city at 6.19pm.
The Sunday addition involves the bus exiting Albury at 9.12am and reaching Seymour in time for the 12.17pm train to the capital city.
The return run consists of the coach leaving Seymour at 6.09pm and terminating at Albury at 8.59pm.
All of the new bus journeys include stops at Wodonga, Wangaratta and Benalla.
There will also be an added return coach service between Wangaratta and Albury on Saturdays and Sundays, leaving the North East city in the morning and returning in the evening.
Northern Victoria government MP Jaclyn Symes said the changes were an acknowledgement of greater demand in the wake of fares being reduced from March 2023 and follow extra weekend train services.
"We're continuing to give passengers in the North East more travel options with new weekend return coach services between Albury and Seymour and return coaches on Saturdays and Sundays between Albury and Wangaratta," Ms Symes said.
"North East services have been particularly popular since the introduction of the regional fare cap."
Border Rail Action Group representative John Dunstan said ideally the government would be investing in more railway carriages for the Albury line.
"That move (extra bus services) is important in that people will have more flexibility in getting to Melbourne, but it doesn't beat going and buying more carriages and running a proper train service to Melbourne and having more services to Melbourne," Mr Dunstan said.
"That's the only way to provide more services, apart from this, but they can't provide more train services because they haven't got more train carriages."
The introduction of the additional weekend coach services has been enabled by removing a dedicated Benalla and Wangaratta bus on weekdays with the Albury service on those days now stopping in the North East locations.
That means the 5.21am weekday Albury to Seymour coach will leave 10 minutes earlier at 5.11am to allow for pick-ups at Benalla and Wangaratta.
Meanwhile, V/Line passengers are being warned of industrial action over the next two Mondays and Fridays that will result in no services operating between 3am and 7am on those days.
The Department of Transport is recommending people avoid travelling during those periods.
The XPT service is not affected by the stopwork action of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union as part of an ongoing campaign to secure a 17 per cent pay rise over four years.
