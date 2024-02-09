The Border Mail
Boost to V/Line services in wake of crowding sparked by low fares

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 10 2024 - 5:00am
New V/Line bus services between Albury and Seymour will be added to Saturday and Sunday schedules from later this month.
In response to increased demand generated by low ticket prices, V/Line is introducing new services from Albury.

