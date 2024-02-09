Man linked to 11 stolen vehicles worth $193,700 during major crime wave

A man linked to at least 11 stolen vehicles worth $193,700, three of which were torched, was on a major crime wave at the time, a court has heard.
Reece Edward Lesslie is charged with ramming a Wodonga police vehicle using a stolen silver Kia Sportage during his spree.
"Essentially he was on a crime wave once he was released from jail last year until he was apprehended by police," detective Ian Deverell told Wodonga court.
"To put it into black and white your honour, there's a lot of charges there.
"There was a crime wave last year.
"It took a lot of police work to locate and arrest him and bring him before the courts."
Lesslie is alleged to have stolen vehicles, broken into homes, thieved bikes and fishing rods, driven dangerously while on drugs, rammed a police vehicle, possessed a knife and ammunition, and swapped stolen cars for drugs in 2022 and 2023.
Detective Senior Constable Deverell said Lesslie's ice habit was "probably as bad as it gets" with fears he was an "extreme risk" of absconding if released back into the community on bail.
Included in the 31-year-old's alleged offending was an incident involving Wodonga detectives.
The court heard Lesslie was seen reversing out of a Wodonga driveway on February 27 last year, crashed into a shrub and hard rubbish, and twice rammed a police vehicle.
The court heard a Mercedes Benz convertible worth $30,000 was stolen from Murra Court in Kiewa last April and torched in land next to North Street and Eames Street in North Albury.
Lesslie had been seen driving the car in Wodonga, the court heard.
A Murray Court victim also had mountain bikes and fishing rods worth $9,000 stolen.
Lesslie had been living between various homes, including in the Kiewa, at the time.
During other incidents, a woman was sleeping in her home in Wangaratta on the night of April 7 last year when her black Jeep was stolen from her garage.
Lesslie's DNA was allegedly found on a cigarette found on the dining room floor.
A Hyundai Accent was stolen last April, driven by Lesslie to a petrol station with fuel stolen, then burnt by fire on May 3.
Lesslie was allegedly in a car with plates stolen from Kiewa when he was found driving in Preston with Sarimah Icely, with fuel then stolen from Rutherglen on April 6.
Lesslie and another man allegedly stole a Kawasaki motorbike on March 8, and he was found with a stolen Holden Commodore at an Anzac Parade car by the vehicle's owner on February 18.
His DNA was found on gloves in a stolen Ford Ranger, taken from a Keysborough home on June 14, 2022, and Lesslie is accused of dangerously driving a vehicle in a Coles car park as people filmed.
He allegedly stole fuel in a grey Ford Falcon at the Wangaratta APCO in June 2022 and crashed the car on the Hume Highway before trying to steal a Good Samaritan's van when they stopped to assist.
Lesslie allegedly left the area, slept at a Euroa home and stole another car the next day.
That stolen Mazda CX9 was spotted at Kerang on July 17 with Lesslie arrested.
Detective Senior Constable Deverell said Lesslie remained wanted in NSW for a break-and-enter, and in Melbourne for two vehicle thefts.
Prosecutor Les Hare opposed bail.
"The court's not dealing with someone who steals chocolate bars," he said.
"The court's dealing with someone who places members of the public at risk and also police members who attempt to arrest him at risk.
"In my submission, there is extreme risk should he be released on bail."
The officer said Lesslie had been given opportunities "time and time again".
The 31-year-old has spent more than 300 days in custody since his arrest last April and had hoped to live with his partner, Shae Kirchen, at her Simmons Court home in Wodonga.
"I believe Reece has changed and wants to change," she told the court.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said while Lesslie had shown exceptional circumstances, the risk of him being released was not acceptable.
He refused bail on Thursday, February 8, with Lesslie to return to court on February 14.
