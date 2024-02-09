The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man linked to 11 stolen vehicles worth $193,700 during major crime wave

Updated February 9 2024 - 12:52pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reece Lesslie is accused of driving around in this stolen Mercedes Benz convertible before it was torched in North Albury. File photo
Reece Lesslie is accused of driving around in this stolen Mercedes Benz convertible before it was torched in North Albury. File photo

A man linked to at least 11 stolen vehicles worth $193,700, three of which were torched, was on a major crime wave at the time, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.