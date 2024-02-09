Nord Bakery to change hands after almost a decade in South Albury

South Albury speciality bakery Nord will change hands for the first time since opening almost a decade ago.
Nord Bakery owners Thor Sonnichsen and Filippa Nilsson announced the sale of the bakery on Thursday, February 8.
On January 24 the bakery temporarily closed for holidays until mid-March.
"So our Nord holiday turned out to be a longer one," Ms Nillson posted on social media.
"We have sold the bakery, it's been in the works for a while and both Thor and I felt sad that we didn't know for sure if we should have said goodbye to everyone before we closed for holidays or not."
They had a loyal following for their sourdough Scandinavian and European breads, pretzels, pastries and sweet treats.
In 2017, Ms Nilsson said they were influenced by seasonal produce grown around the Border and North East.
She said they used organic and foraged fruit to inspire their range of jams and to flavour their sourdough breads and sweet baked goods.
"Beautiful people are always dropping in fruit to us when they have more than they can use," Ms Nilsson said.
"Albury is such a lovely place."
On Thursday, Ms Nilsson said the couple was beyond grateful to their patrons.
"We want to say the biggest thank you to everyone who has supported and shopped with us over the years without you small business wouldn't be possible," Ms Nillson said.
