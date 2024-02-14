'He's only 10, but he's big': Couple struggle with boy's violent outbursts

A Border couple are pleading for help with their disabled son with "serious behavioural problems" and say they are sorry for the chaos he has been causing.
Justin and Jill Alexander said their son, Xavier was "only 10, but he's a big unit" and required more than one-to-one care support from the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
Mr Alexander said an NDIS spokeswoman told him the agency wouldn't offer two-to-one support for Xavier - who has been diagnosed with autism, intellectual disability and ADHD - because of the boy's age.
He said the boy, standing 170cm tall and weighing 85kg, had violent outbursts and was a danger to people and that they had compiled a "mountain of evidence" in their quest for more support to help manage him.
One incident involved Xavier causing traffic to grind to a halt on the Hume Highway after he ran in front of cars; in another, the boy went berserk at West End Plaza, attacking his father.
Mr Alexander said Xavier has also attacked his mother while she was driving the family car.
He said there was not "a single care supporter in Albury-Wodonga" prepared to "risk their safety one-on-one" to give Xavier the care he required.
But they said their pleas "have fallen on deaf ears".
"The NDIS decision to allow only one-to-one support means that no registered providers will go near Xavier due to safety concerns for workers being alone with Xavier one-on-one," Mr Alexander said.
"Experts in his care team agree that Xavier requires two-to-one support to not just keep him but others safe. We're out of options in Albury-Wodonga, there is now no care provider company that will engage with him.
"When a review was conducted, they (NDIS) requested evidence as to why we need to go to two-to-one and we gave them a mountain of evidence.
"The person conducting the plan review stated that the NDIS will not provide two-to-one support for children under the age of 18."
The Border Mail has contacted the NDIS for comment.
Mr Alexander said there seemed to be a misconception that because Xavier was only 10 he would be easily manageable.
"The vast majority of support workers are female, but he's more powerful than any of them," Mr Alexander said.
"When we're outside of the home it's actually worse, the most dangerous, because he has no safety awareness; he will walk in front of a truck.
"Xavier has a history of violent outbursts and absconding behaviours. He has injured staff on multiple occasions, including hitting, spitting, scratching, and biting.
"He has also attempted to abscond on several occasions, including trying to escape through the garage door, the bedroom window, and the back gate."
Mr Alexander said one male carer trying to manage Xavier was nearly "hit by a car".
"After that they refused to do any support work one-to-one, so we have been using two, but the NDIS was not happy with that," he said.
"We asked for another plan and asked for two-to-one supports in October. They said, 'no, you're not getting two supports'.
"Xavier needs intensive support now before he's too big for anyone to be able to manage him."
Sedative drugs were not an option the couple wanted to take.
"We did actually have a a prescription for emergency Valium," Mr Alexander said. "We didn't like doing that. We only used it once, we gave him a very small dose.
"But it doesn't work instantly, and that's that's the thing. By the time it works, he probably would have calmed down already.
"Xavier is essentially a good kid, he just has trouble controlling his outbursts due to his condition - we would like the community to understand that if they see him misbehaving," Mr Alexander said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.