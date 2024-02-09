CHILTERN: Gains, losses, Q&A with Brad Hibberson and prospects this season

Last year: Premiers (13-4-1)
Gains: Ethan Boxall (returns from injury), Luke Daly (Albury), Dion Gleeson (Congupna), Jeremy Luff (BB Saints), Kurtis Corrin (Rosebud), Chris Anderson (returns from injury), Dean Heta (East Geelong)
Losses: Scott Meyer (retired), Ashton Brookes (Wodonga), Ethan Ritchie (Uni in Melb), Caleb Bertram (Corowa-Rutherglen)
Most recent finals appearance: 2023
Who starts the season flag favourites and why?: You can only go off last season's form as a guide and then look at gains and losses and Kiewa-Sandy Creek was the standout side last year. Yes, we got them late in the season at Kiewa and on grand final day but the Hawks no doubt believe they probably underachieved considering the list they had. The Hawks have retained the majority of their list and added a few big names like Alex Daly. You can't underestimate the impact Zac Fulford will have either after being appointed coach. Zac is the ultimate professional as a coach, boasts O&M coaching experience and will have his side well prepared and hungry for redemption. That's why the Hawks will start the season as flag favourites.
Your likely top-five in order?: Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Yackandandah will probably fight out top spot again but hopefully we can slot into the top-three somewhere. I expect Thurgoona to return to finals considering their additions and it's great to see that they are up and about at the kennel. Thurgoona could could even challenge for a top three spot if sides don't turn up to play against them. Rutherglen showed a bit last year and have added some class and should be able to win enough games to clinch a top-five berth.
Which side is likely to be the biggest improver?: Thurgoona, I rated them highly last year after we played them at Thurgoona and they just lacked some depth which you could mount a case that they have well and truly addressed. The Bulldogs also boast some talented kids and should play finals and I wouldn't be shocked to see them push deep into the September action.
Best player in the competition?: Jack Haugen is a star, hard to match-up on at the contest and then he can hurt you on the outside as well. Haugen is super-fit and can run all day, uses the ball well and I rate him as a very smart footballer.
Best recruit in the competition over the off-season?: Al Daly (Kiewa-Sandy Creek) & Dylan Van Berlo (Rutherglen) are impossible to go past as the two biggest signings and will both be great additions for their respective clubs and will undoubtedly have a big impact on the competition. It's exciting for the competition to have some of these experienced O&M footballers running around in the TDFL and I'm sure we will be talking about these two players all season.
Which recruit at your club excites you the most and why?: All our recruits have been great. They have come in and know what's required of them in terms of preparation to play senior footy, their drive and commitment on the track has been fantastic and already they have gained the respect of the playing group. All of them are also great people to be around and have fitted right in. If I had to pick one that excites me, it would be Dion Gleeson. We haven't seen him play but we have seen him train with us since May last year and he is flying on the track. Dion is a bit of an unknown and I'm really excited to see what he brings to the side.
Who has been the standout at pre-season training so far?: All of our young blokes have been driving the standard which is pleasing. Kyle Cooper and Nic Stephens are two that stand out and have led by example all pre-season. I'm excited to see if these two young guns can take their games to another level this year. There is also another crop coming through that have really impressed on the track over summer, Harry O'Neill, Jake Cooper, Braiden Young, Mitch McLean and Will Shannon. They have hardly missed a session and the extra yards they have put in is a credit to how they want to improve.
How tough was recruiting this off-season compared to previous years?: Recruiting is my least favourite part of the job but it was made easier this year as we had the majority of our list re-signed in June last year and a couple of recruits early. We could then just target those areas we felt needed to be covered and we were rapt to get the quality players and people we have brought into the club this year.
What have the numbers been like at pre-season training?: We have had solid numbers all pre-season. The club is in a fortunate position with player numbers in our senior squad and our senior and reserves boys know they need to do the work if they want to be selected in round one. We have also had a number of our thirds boys join pre-season with us which has been great for them and for us as they are our future and we have a lot of experience in the group that can help them on their journey as well.
Do you expect Kyle Magee to play at all this season?: Your guess is as good as mine. Last year Kyle went on a Contiki tour of Europe and came back mid-year and played a few matches in the reserves. Being the quality player that he is plus the work he put in to get back fit and firing, we just couldn't look past him in the back end of the season. The big fella was a one reason we got on that run of wins, he had a standout game against Kiewa at Kiewa heading into finals when Scotty was a late withdrawal and is just one of those players that is hard to match up on in attack or around the ground. I'd love nothing more than Kyle to turn up to training next week and play a huge part in our 2024 campaign. But only he can decider that and we can only provide the environment. It's up to him if he wants to be part of it.
What are your expectations this season?: I've been really impressed by the drive and hunger of our entire playing group over the off season. Training has been really good, a number of blokes have put a lot of work in to improve and we know as a playing group that we need to start better than we did last year. Internally we are aware we can't afford to push our luck again and rely on a nine match winning streak to make it a three-peat of flags. Playing finals in both seniors and reserves grades is our expectation first and foremost. We will just control the things we can to ensure we are ready to play in eight weeks time. It is shaping up to be a cracking season for the TDFL and we are looking forward to the challenge.
WE SAY: Good sides win premierships. Great sides go back to back. But history says only truly great sides accomplish the rare feat of achieving a hat-trick of flags. Chiltern this season will be striving to join Kergunyah (1955-57) and Mitta United (1959-61, 2004-07) as only the third club in TDFL history to achieve the amazing feat. And the Swans have got a compelling case to say they can defy history and complete a historic three-peat. The addition of Luke Daly, Dion Gleeson and Dean Heta who all boast O&M experience will inject further class and experience into a list that is already brimming with talent. Jeremy Luff will also add some flexibility with his ability to ruck and play as a key defender. The X-factor for the Swans is the imminent return of Ethan Boxall. The man they call 'Hopper' missed the Swans' flag triumph last year after ankle surgery but if Boxall can recapture the form he showed in 2022 when he won the league goalkicking, coach Brad Hibberson will have another proven match-winner alongside Kyle Cooper at his disposal. The biggest knock on the Swans' flag credentials is the departure of Scott Meyer. Meyer has forged a reputation over the past two seasons as the most influential player seen in the competition in recent times and is quite simply, irreplaceable. The savvy Swans recruiters have added to their big man stocks with the addition of Dean Heta, Dion Gleeson and Luff but there is no doubt rival clubs would have popped the champagne corks after word spread of Meyer's recent retirement. Hibberson would also be sweating on the availability of Kyle Magee whose future is uncertain with the talented tall crucial to their structures. While the list is not as strong as 2022, with a 6-0 recent record at Sandy Creek, the Swans will no doubt take a power of beating once again in September if they can maintain their hunger which has been the driving force behind their unprecedented success in the competition.
Prediction: Runner-up
