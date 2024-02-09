CHILTERN: Gains, losses, Q&A with Brad Hibberson and prospects this season

WE SAY: Good sides win premierships. Great sides go back to back. But history says only truly great sides accomplish the rare feat of achieving a hat-trick of flags. Chiltern this season will be striving to join Kergunyah (1955-57) and Mitta United (1959-61, 2004-07) as only the third club in TDFL history to achieve the amazing feat. And the Swans have got a compelling case to say they can defy history and complete a historic three-peat. The addition of Luke Daly, Dion Gleeson and Dean Heta who all boast O&M experience will inject further class and experience into a list that is already brimming with talent. Jeremy Luff will also add some flexibility with his ability to ruck and play as a key defender. The X-factor for the Swans is the imminent return of Ethan Boxall. The man they call 'Hopper' missed the Swans' flag triumph last year after ankle surgery but if Boxall can recapture the form he showed in 2022 when he won the league goalkicking, coach Brad Hibberson will have another proven match-winner alongside Kyle Cooper at his disposal. The biggest knock on the Swans' flag credentials is the departure of Scott Meyer. Meyer has forged a reputation over the past two seasons as the most influential player seen in the competition in recent times and is quite simply, irreplaceable. The savvy Swans recruiters have added to their big man stocks with the addition of Dean Heta, Dion Gleeson and Luff but there is no doubt rival clubs would have popped the champagne corks after word spread of Meyer's recent retirement. Hibberson would also be sweating on the availability of Kyle Magee whose future is uncertain with the talented tall crucial to their structures. While the list is not as strong as 2022, with a 6-0 recent record at Sandy Creek, the Swans will no doubt take a power of beating once again in September if they can maintain their hunger which has been the driving force behind their unprecedented success in the competition.