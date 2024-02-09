Progress made on groundbreaking Wodonga complex to support homeless youth

A dorm-style building aimed to help reduce youth homelessness and encourage education in the North East is on track to be built by the end of 2025.
Construction is progressing on the Education First Youth Foyer for at Wodonga TAFE on McKoy Street with the bulk of underground works and concrete foundations completed.
The $15.7 million project, which will support at risk young people between the ages of 16 and 24 for up to two years, is a collaboration between Wodonga TAFE, the Victorian government, BeyondHousing, Junction Support Services and Brotherhood of St Laurence.
It will will include 40 self-contained studio apartments, a communal kitchen, dining area, courtyard, and staff rooms.
BeyondHousing chief executive Celia Adams said the building, initially slated for completion in mid-2025, would be ready to welcome its first residents by the end of next year.
"We know the critical need, we've seen it firsthand in other regional areas and we know the difference it is going to make," she said.
"We're on track for completion by the end of 2025 and it's a super exciting feeling knowing it's not that far away."
The Foyer Foundation practice manager Mark Cox said residents would be required to complete a Certificate I in Developing Independence at Wodonga TAFE as part of their stay at the youth foyer.
"It is a 12-week course that each young person living at the youth foyer completes with their coach and an instructor from TAFE," he said.
"It contains 11 life skill modules. Things like acquiring personal belongings, knowing their legal rights, building self esteem and those skills that often you don't learn in school, and particularly for our young people that haven't necessarily had stable family environments."
Junction Support Services chief executive Megan Hanley said the course wasn't exclusive to those at the youth foyer.
"We have a range of programs at Junction that support young people with disengagement with education, and that's a great pathway into a foyer already set up to be successful," she said.
Wodonga TAFE chief executive Phil Paterson said it would be a fantastic asset for the community.
"While I'm hugely proud of about it from what we can deliver as an education partner, I think the fact that it services not only education, but homelessness as well is important," he said.
"The thing that differentiates the foyer model from other support mechanisms in the youth space is that it's not not to be seen as a crisis centre.
"This is something that's a really structured, well thought through way of making sure that people arrive at a positive destination."
Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes said the Wodonga youth foyer would change lives.
"This is based on a model that is shown to work. It's about identifying young people who are at risk of homelessness between 16 and 24 and giving them the opportunity to move into their own studio apartment that is supported by staff 24/7," she said.
"We know that is it very difficult for somebody to get where they want to go when they're worried about not having somewhere to sleep at night and don't have the opportunity to be educated and get onto a career path."
The Wodonga youth foyer will be the fourth in Victoria, with others already established in Shepparton, Glen Waverley and Broadmeadows.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.