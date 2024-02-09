The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Young men no longer, but Nashos never fail to remember their military mates

February 9 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nashos annual memorial day particularly remembers the national servicemen who have died in the past year. Picture by Mark Jesser
The Nashos annual memorial day particularly remembers the national servicemen who have died in the past year. Picture by Mark Jesser

An annual tribute to those conscripted to serve their nation will take place in Albury on Sunday, February 11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.