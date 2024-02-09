Young men no longer, but Nashos never fail to remember their military mates

An annual tribute to those conscripted to serve their nation will take place in Albury on Sunday, February 11.
Murray Border Nashos will hold a ceremony from 10am at the Nasho Memorial Garden, Young Street, near the end of Dean Street.
The event remembers and honours national servicemen, who were called up for compulsory military service as young men, leaving their jobs and families behind.
Introduced by the Menzies government to bolster the regular forces, national service ran in Australia from 1951 to 1960 and again during the Vietnam War until 1972, involving about 287,000 young men.
"To think that all young men entered the service ready to excel would be a flight of fancy but mostly it all worked out well," Murray Border Nashos said.
"Most completed their obligations well and honourably and considered that the time spent in the military improved their attitudes for life and the community.
"Those attitudes and respect for authority have remained with us for our lifetimes."
The planned guest speaker is Wodonga RSL president Jamie Wolf, with Border mayors and MPs expected to join the Murray Border Nashos and their families at the site. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
"The local cadet units parade with us and we are so proud of these young people, who hold the future in their hands," the group said.
