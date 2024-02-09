The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

YOUNG ACHIEVER: Slabbert's not throwing away any frisbee opportunities

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
February 9 2024 - 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border ultimate frisbee star Isabella Slabbert is one of 16 finalists for the 2024 Young Achiever Award. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Border ultimate frisbee star Isabella Slabbert is one of 16 finalists for the 2024 Young Achiever Award. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Sometimes the most exciting opportunities are the ones you never see coming.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.