YOUNG ACHIEVER: Slabbert's not throwing away any frisbee opportunities

Sometimes the most exciting opportunities are the ones you never see coming.
That's been the case for 18-year-old Border ultimate frisbee star Isabella Slabbert.
"Being selected to play for my country wasn't something I was expecting at all," she said.
"I was literally having a competition with a couple of friends down in Melbourne and it turned into being asked to try out for the Australian team.
"I wasn't expecting anything, but I'm very lucky and very excited to see what happens."
Slabbert will now join the Australian Junior Women's Ultimate team at the World Junior Ultimate Championships in Birmingham in July.
"I'm very excited by the prospect of competing against different countries and seeing the level that all the other countries are at," she said.
"I'm nervous because obviously representing Australia, it's going to be very different to what I've played here, or even in Melbourne.
"The intensity is going to be a lot higher, but I'm looking forward to it a lot."
Slabbert has been crowned the Victorian female MVP of ultimate frisbee, having only been introduced to the sport several years ago by Allan Fuzzard and Will Nichols.
"They're amazing people and have coached me along the way and helped me gain my confidence and really pushed me to go through everything that comes throughout the sport," she said.
"It's a very close knit community and they're always there for each other.
"The Albury Wodonga Ultimate Frisbee Club is also very close to the Melbourne club.
"They talk a lot and it's very easy for a local athlete to go into the Melbourne games because there's that pathway, and that goes a long way."
Slabbert currently plays for Albury Wodonga Ulimate Frisbee side, Mad Panda.
"I absolutely adored the sport, but then I found frisbee and it just really clicked," she said.
Slabbert is now in full training mode for her world championship opportunity.
"Training's quite intense with the Australian team," she said.
"We travel to Melbourne, Sydney and Gold Coast every now and then for camps that go for three days.
"It's really running, throwing, doing a whole bunch of structures and getting to know your team."
Slabbert is hoping it's just the start of a long career in the sport.
"I would love to be selected again for the end of 2024 team," she said.
"They will also go to worlds and they place in the top four every year. They're our strongest team.
"There's a whole bunch of opportunities where Australian Frisbee allows you to go around the world to learn from other countries.
"My club in Melbourne helped to get a couple of athletes across to America where it's huge and they have college frisbee.
"They push the younger athletes to go to America to learn about there side of the sport and come back so that they can diversify the team.
"It would be amazing to be part of something like that, or even to go to Columbia where the game originated."
Slabbert is one of 16 finalists for the 2024 Young Achiever Award.
