Mum and daughter go head to head for cancer and community of Chiltern

There are only 32 students at St Joseph's Primary School at Chiltern and yet in the past two years, three mums have been diagnosed with cancer.
It's certainly brought the reality of the disease close to home, says Tai Buchanan who works as a learning support officer in the tight-knit school community.
And it prompted her 11-year-old daughter Elexia to ask what she could do to help.
Despite her young age, Elexia is already actively involved in helping others through the school's Mini Vinnies program (St Vincent de Paul Society).
But she wanted to do something more to support cancer research efforts.
With a thick head of healthy hair, it was a hop, snip and a cut conclusion to decide on a head shave for Cancer Council Victoria.
Tai will join her daughter in the head shave on March 16, although she concedes while her husband Kurt is very supportive of the cause, he's a "little iffy" about the bald head!
The fundraiser is made more poignant by the fact the shaves will take place at Chiltern's Telegraph Hotel (from 2pm), which lost its beloved publican Adrian Smith to cancer on May 12, 2023.
Joanne was quick to offer the hotel as the venue for Tai and Elexia's big shave and the event will coincide with an open mic session at the pub that afternoon.
"Originally I just asked at the pub to see if we could put up a poster," Tai said.
"But Joanne said she would love to host the event and said it would bring in lots of people with that connection (to Adrian)."
Tai's sister Cheyenne Hill, who owns a barber shop in Wodonga, will be offering a "pay what you can day" in the lead-up to the event with all proceeds going to the Cancer Council.
St Joseph's will also run a morning tea at the school on Friday, March 15.
