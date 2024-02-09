'Making our community a stronger and a better place to live': Cafe keen to help

In a cost of living crisis, an Albury cafe is making sure no one is left hungry.
The Food Mill owners Cameron and Alissa Jones have designed a "pay it forward wall", which allows their customers to donate food or drinks to others.
Since posting the initiative on Facebook, Mr Jones says the response has been fantastic. Border support service Yes Unlimited has also appreciated their efforts.
"Our customers have been very supportive of this and of our staff. Customers are coming in and just going, here's $50, donate to the wall or they pay for a cup of coffee," Mr Jones said.
The cafe owners since April 2023, the couple said they loved to give to the community where they could.
"Cameron and I, as part of our business coaching and just the kind of people we are, like to give back a lot to others. It just makes us feel good, and it makes other people feel good," Mrs Jones said.
"So we've always wanted to do something here, but our first thoughts of opening a charity obviously is a huge step. Right now, at the beginning of us having the business was probably too much. So we thought, let's just start with something small. And Cameron came up with the idea for a pay it forward wall."
The cafe owners want to make it clear that the board is open for everyone and is a space that is welcoming and has no judgement.
"At the moment, we've had a lot of people come in and I think there's a bit of a stigma about taking dockets off the wall because everyone thinks that there's always someone out there that's worse off than they are," Mrs Jones said.
"So there's a lot of people giving, but not necessarily a lot of people taking."
As the initiative is growing, Mr and Mrs Jones have been looking at ways to spread the kindness across the community further.
"We've been taking the larger amounts and breaking them down into $10 vouchers and then actually delivering them around town to some of our local charities and others.
"Yes Unlimited hub is another one that we go to. (We are) just trying to get them (the vouchers) out and about in the community so that people are actually using them for what they're there for and they're not just sitting up there and going away," said Mrs Jones.
Lauren Lawford, of Yes Unlimited, has seen firsthand the impact that The Food Mill's initiative has made.
"It's so generous of people who want to assist people," she said.
"Often people will turn the other way and feel that someone else will take care of these people that maybe have fallen on hard times.
"So for Alissa and Cameron to come in, it was great to see them and be like, 'You want to make a donation? That is fantastic!'
"It makes me feel good to know that it gives us something else, a bit of normality that we can offer to the people that we work with, because often they wouldn't have the opportunity to go out and have a meal or have a drink at a cafe."
Yes Unlimited is a main entry point for people in the area who are experiencing homelessness and domestic violence, making those affected feel part of the community again and that they are not alone.
Ms Lawford has seen an increase in people reaching out to the organisation for support.
"We have had a mass amount of increase in the amount of people that are reaching out for assistance," she said.
"And it's not just the generalised populations that people will stigmatise that are reaching out for help.
"It's people from all walks of life that have just fallen on hard times with the cost of living crisis,"
Ms Lawford said the work of Mr and Mrs Jones was making a difference in the community.
"I think that it is so fantastic that Cameron and Alissa are joining the cause of helping our community and making our community a stronger and a better place to live."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.