YOUR SAY: A sad goodbye, thanks for support, traffic chaos and health

RIP Beachy. A true gentleman, good man, friend to all who wouldn't hurt a flea. I will miss the chats and good thing horse running tips. Gone far too soon Brian ... rest peacefully, good friend.
May I please extend a sincere thank you to the numerous people who have sent me good wishes and congratulations on my recent OAM award announced this Australia Day! Although now residing "overseas", it was such a pleasure and privilege to live in the beautiful North East and therefore become involved in community issues.
I possibly feel more rewarded by the outcomes of my campaign with the glorious and iconic elm trees of Bright and the Ovens Valley initially some 20 years ago.
The elm leaf beetle infestation was dynamic but, highlighted and publicised, eventually was successfully actioned against the devastating problem throughout the southern states, and indeed through to the metropolitan area.
Thank you to those supporters, particularly the strong advocates against the "chop down and burn" proposals first implied by the "authorities"!
These trees are part of the natural, and indeed historical assets, making the region such a stunning place for residents and visitors alike.
Long may they retain their beauty and presence!
As an almost daily user of the facilities at Noreuil Park and witnessing the chaos last Sunday with traffic entering and exiting, would it not be good planning to have one-way traffic?
There is a natural flow by keeping to the left, which would also make it safer and easier for parking behind the River Deck Cafe.
Albury City please consider!
We are told we are being "ripped-off" at the supermarket, yet us ordinary people have no idea of the costs involved by farmers to prepare, plant, maintain and harvest that crop.
Transport and storage added to this, then the supermarket has to cover costs like wages, utilities, theft, etc and then add their profit margin.
It is time for the media to do some footwork and tell us really who is to blame for the high prices we pay.
If we wait for the government's study it will take years, then nothing will be done.
Just what is happening to those farmers who grow the goods we buy?
Is the cost of irrigation, or wages, or other mean they will not exist much longer?
Or is it that subsidised farm produce from overseas is cheaper?
So I ask the media to step in and give us an accurate account of where all these costs sit.
Regarding your Saturday editorial, congratulations on sticking up for a better health service. We desperately need a greenfield site that can grow capacity.
If it's all about having a barbecue and a beer, does it really matter what the date is?
In my youth we didn't celebrate "Australia Day", it was just the "January long weekend" and few knew what it represented. "Australia Day" as a celebration has also historically been held on several different dates throughout history, so is it really setting a "catastrophic" precedent if we change the date?
The world didn't end when we changed it before!
There are so many other ways to celebrate our country, and I think showing compassion and respect and making Australia a kinder place is just as much part of being a "good Aussie".
You can have your barbecue and backyard beers while also showing kindness to Indigenous Australians who are clearly traumatised when we celebrate this date.
If all it is, is a beer and a barbecue, let's not have these joys on a different date?
Let's show that real Aussies have a heart and find a date that makes everyone feel the same happiness as you do to celebrate "being Aussie".
I recently received a magnetic fridge calendar in the mail from Helen Haines, the federal member for Indi.
I am concerned that my local member made the decision to mail out thousands of items that will end up in landfill very soon. Perhaps Ms Haines needed to spend the remainder of her electoral budget for the year on printing, magnets and postage. Apart from a smiling face and contact details, there was no useful information.
I have a particular concern regarding the non-compostable nature of the plasticised magnet which will remain in landfill forever.
I assume the magnet was made in China by value adding to exported minerals from Australia.
I removed the magnet to use as a shopping list holder on my fridge but it falls off easily. Perhaps there is a hidden meaning in that.
