RED-FACED: Fast food franchise fined after breaching child employment laws

A business has been fined and ordered to pay costs of nearly $10,000 after employing underage children on 154 occasions at its Wodonga Red Rooster franchise.
Wodonga Food Pty Ltd, the business that was behind the High Street eatery, was stripped of its franchise by head office after the child labour issues came to light.
Checks showed 10 youths under the age of 15 had worked at the Red Rooster between April 9 and September 24, 2022 with incorrect supervision, permits and hours.
Vimalkumar Soneri is the operations manager for Wodonga Food Pty Ltd and spoke to staff from the agency and said there was a lack of knowledge about the law.
The Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday, February 9, heard the chicken chain's head office had sent out information about child employment rules which had been incorrect.
Mr Soneri has operated six other franchises in NSW, with the Wodonga offending labelled "ignorant" of the Victorian rules, rather than a deliberate breach.
There are laws in Victoria about employing those under 15, including working less than three hours a day, 12 hours per week, not working past 9pm and undergoing supervision by people with working with children checks.
The court heard the rules, which apply during the school term, aimed to ensure children have enough time to have rest for school.
Youths can work longer during holiday periods.
Businesses must have permits to employ those under 15, which the franchisees didn't have.
The franchise had cost $406,000 in December 2017, and head office pulled the agreement last August, and issues between Wodonga Food and Red Rooster continue.
The court heard the franchisees had left stock and equipment on site.
A lawyer for the inspectorate said it was "considerable offending over a period of time" and wasn't minor or low level offending.
A lawyer for the franchisees said there was no suggestion of any harm to the young workers.
"There's certainly no suggestion they weren't paid the appropriate amounts at all times," he said.
"If they'd know about this they'd have done the right thing and taken the steps that were necessary.
"Obviously this was a case of inadvertence.
"This company, as soon as it became aware on the very first visit by this inspectorate, they ceased employing these children."
Magistrate Timothy Gattuso said people needed to know the law.
"It is important that a message is sent to others that ignorance of the law is no excuse, and those practising in any given state must be aware of the laws that apply to them," he said.
He imposed a fine of $5500 and ordered Wodonga Food Pty Ltd pay the inspectorate's costs of $4000.
