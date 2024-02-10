Driver sped for nearly a kilometre on wrong side of Wodonga roads

A reformed drug addict has been told to stay on the straight and narrow after driving for nearly a kilometre on the wrong side of major Wodonga roads, making a false police statement against her partner, and possessing drugs.
Wodonga police spotted Chante Spittal in a car on High Street on January 14 last year.
Police knew Spittal was banned from driving and tried to intercept her dark Mazda, but she sped along Osburn Street, Thomas Mitchell Drive and Victoria Cross Parade.
She crossed to the wrong side of the road while driving 20kmh above the speed limit for an estimated distance of 960 metres.
She was later arrested before breaching bail.
It followed a false police complaint made against her then partner, Jordan Bourke, in September 2021.
Spittal said Bourke had violently forced her into her vehicle, drove her around Wodonga, smashed her phone, caused her fear by performing doughnuts, and threatened that she "would not like what would happen to her" if she took out an intervention order.
Checks showed the offences didn't happen and the court heard Spittal had complained to police after she found out Bourke was cheating on her.
The Conway Court home had prescription medication, a shotgun cartridge, a large number of drug deal bags, steroids, scales, magic mushrooms, a sword, bayonet and a Taser.
Spittal said the 69 Seroquel tablets were hers but denied knowledge of many of the other items.
Lawyer Marcel White said his client served three months in NSW custody for Albury offending then attended a Wagga drug rehab once released.
"This is the healthiest she's looked in the longest time," he said.
The court heard Spittal's time in jail had been beneficial and allowed her to clean herself up.
She now has two part-time jobs and hasn't used drugs for seven months.
Magistrate Peter Mithen cancelled her licence for a year, fined her $1200, and warned her against further offending.
"You just need to make sure you don't come back before a court again, otherwise the penalties are just going to get more severe," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.