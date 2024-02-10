'These people need this': Seniors group faces closure without new volunteers

A community group that has supported senior Border residents since 2006 will be forced to fold unless new volunteers swoop in to save it.
The Art Craft and Activities Group, consisting of 140 members, will close down if it can't find a new committee by the end of February.
Operating out of Mirambeena Community Centre on Mondays and Fridays, the group provides a social hub for members to exercise and develop skills like sewing, art and embroidery.
"It became really apparent after COVID how incredibly isolated a lot of our seniors are," president Robyn Bos said.
"We have people that come here, and this group might be the only people they talk to.
"So, I'm frantically trying to think of ways to keep it going, because these people need this."
Mrs Bos said she and other committee members would be bowing out at the end of the month for personal reasons.
If their roles aren't filled - president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer - the group will shut down after 18 years.
"It's not that we don't want to do it," she said.
"It's just physically and emotionally, we're at the end of the road and we desperately need help because this is a fabulous place and it does a great things for our members."
Mrs Bos urged interested community members to contact the group on 0493 377 025, or send an email to activitiesinc@gmail.com.
"I'm hoping there might be someone in the community that might think, gee, I've just finished work and I have a bit of time," she said.
"Come in and say hello on a Monday or a Friday morning, and see the value of the group.
"See the value of people being friends and achieving something."
