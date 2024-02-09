The Border Mail
All Saints wedding scammer must pay back half of cash, do unpaid work

Updated February 9 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
Maroun El-Asmar had worked at All Saints Estate for just six weeks before taking $106,797 from customers.
A winery manager who scammed 13 couples planning weddings out of $106,979 has been ordered to perform community work and pay back more than half of the swindled cash.

