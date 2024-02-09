All Saints wedding scammer must pay back half of cash, do unpaid work

A winery manager who scammed 13 couples planning weddings out of $106,979 has been ordered to perform community work and pay back more than half of the swindled cash.
Maroun El-Asmar, 43, had taken the money during a two-week period in July and August 2022 and lost all of the funds gambling.
The Lebanese born man had only been working at the Wahgunyah venue for six weeks before the offending, having worked in various hospitality jobs in Australia and around the world.
He quit the day after scamming his last victim before going on a gambling spree at Crown Casino.
He had been chasing his losses.
The Wodonga County Court heard he would have known his offending was going to come to light when he went to board an international flight on August 27, 2022, but his partner said he had a job interview lined up in Saudi Arabia at the time.
The prosecution conceded that it couldn't be proven that he was fleeing the country.
All Saints honoured the deposits and payments El-Asmar had scammed and their insurance covered $49,000, with El-Asmar ordered on Friday to reimburse the remaining $57,979.
He has attended 133 gambling sessions and is reliant on Centrelink payments for income.
All Saints director Eliza Brown told the court the offending had been "devastating both financially and emotionally" and felt betrayed, vulnerable and exposed.
Judge Peter Rozen said planning a wedding should be a joyous occasion, but the victims had been caught up in the legal progress as a result of El-Asmar's offences.
"I accept that with the right supports you are unlikely to reoffend," he said.
He ordered El-Asmar pay compensation and complete 250 hours of community work as part of a 30-month corrections order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.