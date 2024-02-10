Border footballer's battle puts concussions in community sport in focus

Mitch Palmer is living proof that concussion isn't just something that affects professional athletes.
If you're a sports fan, it's been impossible to miss the increased focus on players' heads and their long-term wellbeing in recent years.
Paddy McCartin (AFL), Will Pucovski (cricket) or Kalyn Ponga (NRL) are just a handful of players across various top-level codes who have had extended layoffs in the past few seasons and in the case of the Aussie Rules star, he was forced to retire.
What separates McCartin, Pucovski and Ponga from the likes of Palmer, however, is that they're all part of professional teams with full-time doctors to diagnose when a concussion has occurred.
The Australian Institute of Sport is hoping to narrow the gap with the introduction of new guidelines on managing concussion at grassroots level.
It includes a return-to-sport protocol aimed at ensuring a minimum three-week break between a concussion and the resumption of competitive contact or collision sport.
The appointment of a concussion officer for community and school sports is also among the recommendations.
While there will be sections of the population who follow the Ovens and Murray or Albury Wodonga Junior Football League, as just two examples, who feel the introduction of such measures would increase the burden on clubs already battling for volunteers, the reality is that it's too important an issue for community organisations to ignore.
Palmer, who is well known in football circles across the region from his time at Lavington, Holbrook and Cudgewa, told The Border Mail he suffered at least 20 concussions during his career.
He said during his worst concussion, which took years to recover from, "I could feel on the inside of my skull where the impact was".
Repeated concussions are known to cause neurological disorders, particularly CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), which can only be discovered in a post-mortem autopsy.
That's why it's crucial we embrace every effort to protect the head while we're still alive.
