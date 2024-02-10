Albury sports club intruders steal lollies and chips during break-in

The Albury Netball Association have been left to grapple with the aftermath of vandalism and theft at their club overnight.
The thieves believed to have been kids caused extensive damage, all for "a few bags or lollies, some chips, and a handful of drinks."
Albury Netball Association committee member Hilly Westra said it was disappointing to wake up to a "significant mess." on Saturday February 10.
"It really is disappointing," he said.
"The club rooms are only a few years old, and to have this happen is absolutely ridiculous."
Mr Westra said Albury Police had been noticed, but he would now be spending most of the day repairing the smashed window and cleaning up.
He said although they didn't have CCTV cameras, it was something the club would be discussing.
Anyone with information to help with the investigation is urged to contact Albury police on 02 6023 9299.
