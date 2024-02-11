The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Border Tay-Tay fans swift to dazzle as they count down towards concert day

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated February 11 2024 - 7:35pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Ellis, 8, Nariah Ingham, 11, Tonie Georgiou, 10 and Mackenzee Stow, 10, are keen to see the once-in-a-lifetime show. Picture by Tara Trewhella.
Sophia Ellis, 8, Nariah Ingham, 11, Tonie Georgiou, 10 and Mackenzee Stow, 10, are keen to see the once-in-a-lifetime show. Picture by Tara Trewhella.

Dressed in pink and glitter, while decked out with merchandise emblazoned with Taylor Swift's name, Border fans are counting down the days until the arrival of the international superstar's Eras Tour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.