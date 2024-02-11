Border Tay-Tay fans swift to dazzle as they count down towards concert day

Dressed in pink and glitter, while decked out with merchandise emblazoned with Taylor Swift's name, Border fans are counting down the days until the arrival of the international superstar's Eras Tour.
Albury friends Nariah Ingham, 11, and Tonie Georgiou, 10, have been fans for as long as they can remember.
"We were speechless when we found out we were going to her concert," Nariah said.
"It was so hard to get tickets," Tonie agreed.
Tonie's mother, Desiree Georgiou, said she had waited six hours online to get the tickets for the Melbourne show.
"I was pretty lucky," she said.
Nariah said what she loved so much about Swift was "she's so kind and helps a lot of people, I love that".
Albury resident and fellow Swiftie Mackenzee Stow, 10, had spent the past couple of weeks gearing up for the tour, crafting friendship bracelets and getting her dream costume ready.
"It took me a while to make the friendship bracelets but when I had finished I was so happy, it gave me so much joy making them," Mackenzee said.
Friendship bracelets are a craze among concert-goers, making their own beaded bracelets to wear and swap at Eras. They often contain lyrics, song names or other Swift-related references.
"When I found out I was going to her concert I started crying," Mackenzee said.
"I'm a big fan, I love her music, and I love how kind she is to her fans."
Mackenzee said she would be going to the Sydney tour with her mother, aunt and cousin, and "it's a dream come true".
