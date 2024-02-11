The regular season is done, now for the Ovens and Murray finals

The top four teams will largely head into next week's finals with momentum after the final round in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant on Saturday.
Third and fourth-placed sides, Corowa RSL and Myrtleford, faced off on the Club Corowa greens with RSL bouncing back from last week's shock loss to easily dispose of the Saints 92-59, ahead of a repeat clash next week in which the loser faces elimination.
While three of the rinks proved to be reasonably tight battles, it was the 31-11 win by Scott Widdison's team of Danny Webb (third), Karen Hughes (second) and Adam Larkins (lead) over Michael Dwyer that blew out the overall margin.
Wodonga travelled to Rutherglen, needing to grab the win to remain at the head of the table and did so by 22 shots (87-65), winning three of the four rinks.
Rutherglen's Chris Langdon and his team of Michael Dickins (third), Claire Megarrity (second) and John Flannery (lead) finished strongly over the last few ends to defeat Peter McLarty by three shots in a close tussle.
Strong wins by Wodonga rinks, skipped by Duane Crow 23-13 and Klive Liverton 23-11, helped put the result beyond doubt.
Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort was pushed all day by a determined Kiewa side at the YMGCR rinks, scraping home by six shots.
With the clash between Jim Leferve and Robbie Bartel ending in a tie and two of the other rinks shared, it was left to Ian Brimblecombe and his team of Anne Miles, Wayne Lowrie and Gary Presnell to prevail by nine shots over Geoff Kidd to get his side over the line.
In the remaining match, fifth-placed Wangaratta shared rink wins with bottom-placed Benalla, but it was the strong 33-shot victory (40-7) by the team skipped by Ethan Fruend and his team of Maurie Braden, Gary Fenlon and Brian Challman over Glenn Lockett that helped the visiting side to the 105-71 rout.
The loss has Benalla facing demotion to A2 ranks next season.
The final four at the end of the home and away rounds is: Wodonga 191, YMGCR 183, Corowa RSL 149 and Myrtleford 134.
Wodonga will meet YMGCR for a spot in the grand final on March 2.
In the A2 division it appears that the premiership honours will be fought between standout sides Yarrawonga and Chiltern, with the winner gaining promotion to the top level.
