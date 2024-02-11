The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'If it bleeds, we can kill it' - the Hoppers and Eagles get ready to roll

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 11 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury's Ash Borella combined in a 71-run opening stand with Matt Condon. Borella was the third batter out - for just seven. Picture by Tara Trewhella
North Albury's Ash Borella combined in a 71-run opening stand with Matt Condon. Borella was the third batter out - for just seven. Picture by Tara Trewhella

North Albury captain Ben Fulford has used a popular line from AFL legend Leigh Matthews ahead of next week's blockbuster against Belvoir.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.