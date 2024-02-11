'If it bleeds, we can kill it' - the Hoppers and Eagles get ready to roll

North Albury captain Ben Fulford has used a popular line from AFL legend Leigh Matthews ahead of next week's blockbuster against Belvoir.
The Hoppers warmed up for the home clash with a convincing five-wicket win over grand finalists St Patrick's in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial on Saturday.
Belvoir suffered just its second loss against premiers Lavington and while the ladder leaders need only one more win in the final three rounds to guarantee the minor premiership, opposition teams are searching for any weaknesses.
"Obviously Belvoir has been going really well through the year, but they've had a slip-up so if it bleeds, we can kill it'," Fulford offered.
Matthews borrowed that line from the 1987 movie, 'Predator', about a ferocious extraterrestrial species, as his Brisbane team was trying to overcome a red-hot Essendon in 2001.
North certainly damaged the Patties' hopes in a high standard clash, although the latter's opener Neil Smith looked capable of snaring the away game.
The left-hander struck an unbeaten 108 from 131 deliveries, with eight fours, as the visitors posted an impressive 7-247.
He combined in an 88-run stand for the second wicket with Mitch O'Brien (44) and 81 for the third wicket with coach Liam Scammell (46).
In reply, Hoppers' openers Matt Condon and Ash Borella raced to 71 before the former was caught for 61 from only 32 balls, blasting 10 boundaries and two sixes.
He was the first player dismissed.
North suddenly lost 3-6, but a century stand between Fulford (82 not out) and Anthony Hartshorn (49) and a half-century between the skipper and Haydyn Roberts (29no) allowed the home team to cruise to victory with 7.3 overs left.
"'Bill' (Blake Elliott) bowled well, Tim Hartshorn was tight, 'Condo' comes in and smacks them and 'Ant' Hartshorn plays his role and makes it easy for me at the end," Fulford suggested.
It was one of the four games between top six contenders.
Lavington compiled a solid 182 against Belvoir and the good news for the former was the 57 from former Riverina star all-rounder Nathan Brown after a difficult season with the bat.
He shared a 97-run partnership with Sam O'Connor (42) in the Panthers' 182.
The Eagles' South African import Nic Whitelaw was terrific with 5-32.
The visitors never gained momentum as opener Whitelaw top-scored with 34, with the biggest partnership of 33 for the eighth wicket between Will McCarty (24) and Zac Simmonds (15).
Nizam Uddin gained the outright lead in the association' wicket-takers with 4-25, taking his haul to 43 at a superb 9.56, as the Eagles were dismissed for 126.
Albury jumped back in the top six with a five-wicket win over East Albury.
Canadian Ayush Verma hit eight boundaries in his 85, while No. 6 Darren Keenes chipped in with 50 as the pair combined for 71 runs in the total of 7-205.
Albury's top and middle order made light work of the chase as Dom Stockdale (56), Blake Nikolic (52) and Ross Dixon (40) saw the team home with 6.1 overs left.
In the other clash involving finals contenders, Tallangatta edged out Corowa by four runs.
In the other games, Wodonga Raiders are on the verge of breaking a finals drought after a five-wicket win over Wodonga.
Wodonga scored 111 as Jonathan Carson (4-29) and captain Tom Powell (3-16) bowled superbly.
Powell (49) and opener Zac Barrenechea (44) then shared a 70-run stand.
And New City's English county import Luke Procter top-scored with 33 in the visitors' 136 and then captured 4-20 as Baranduda made 103.
There's another four games with finals' influence in round 18, including the top of the table North-Belvoir match, while St Patrick's host Lavington, East Albury is away to Corowa, while Tallangatta is home to Albury.
Elsewhere, Baranduda travels to Wodonga Raiders and New City hosts Wodonga.
The ladder, after round 17 of 20, is: Belvoir 87, North 72, Corowa 63, Raiders 63, Lavington 60, Albury 54; East 54, Tallangatta 48, St Pat's 48, New City 33, Wodonga 18, Baranduda 12.
