Another night, another call-out for firefighters and yet another car burns

Another car has been destroyed by fire in Albury-Wodonga, believed to be 16th such incident on the Border since early January.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said one fire truck and four firefighters from the Albury Central brigade were called out to a Lavington blaze about 1.26am on Friday, February 9.
The vehicle was burning in parkland near the corner of Colley and Tracy streets.
Once the fire was extinguished, the incident was handed over to police, the spokesman said.
Firefighters left the scene about 1.54am.
Friday's blaze followed a fire on February 4 where a utility had been set alight and a spate of similar incidents last month.
