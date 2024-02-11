The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'The ultimate sacrifice': Veterans honour the bravery of national servicemen

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
February 11 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A short march to Albury's Nasho Memorial Garden started proceedings as Murray Border Nashos marked the annual tribute to national servicemen. Picture by Layton Holley
A short march to Albury's Nasho Memorial Garden started proceedings as Murray Border Nashos marked the annual tribute to national servicemen. Picture by Layton Holley

Current and former servicemen gathered at Albury's deceased members memorial to lay wreaths in honour of those who were conscripted into compulsory military service.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.