'The ultimate sacrifice': Veterans honour the bravery of national servicemen

Current and former servicemen gathered at Albury's deceased members memorial to lay wreaths in honour of those who were conscripted into compulsory military service.
Murray Border Nashos observed National Servicemen's Day at the Nasho Memorial Garden on Sunday morning, February 11.
"These men are the ones who helped shape our nation and indeed our community," Murray Border Nashos president Graham Garvie said.
"When we started (the organisation), we had 110 members and I reckon half of them are now on the memorial.
"Today, we remember them."
Murray Border Nashos said between 1951 and 1972 some 287,000 men took part in compulsory national service.
However, Australia's history with national service began much earlier, in January 1911, and continued through World War I.
Jamie Wolf, guest speaker and Wodonga RSL president, noted that 636,000 men between the ages of 18 and 26 were called up to serve in what was known as the Citizens Military Force.
"The scheme was suspended in 1929, and the second scheme revived itself just after World War II began," he said.
"By mid-1942, 290,000 men were enlisted into the CMF."
National service was discontinued in June 1960, but it resurfaced due to conflicts in Vietnam and Indonesia.
The National Service Act 1964 was introduced to address insufficient recruiting in the army.
Mr Wolf explained that, in Borneo, 149 national servicemen were deployed, with two making the ultimate sacrifice.
Vietnam followed, with 15,300 national servicemen entering the conflict; over 200 died, and 1200 were wounded in the campaign.
"Today, we remember those who were conscripted, those who served in active duty, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice," Mr Wolf said.
"These men from Albury, Wodonga and surrounds, like all those who served and continue to serve, did it for the love of their country."
