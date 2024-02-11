The 'Fridge' was empty after dropping a catch, but it all ended well - just

Tallangatta was just centimetres away from crashing out of finals contention in the match of the season in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial on Saturday.
Needing five runs to win, Corowa's former NSW player Dan Smith hammered a full toss from speedster Sam Stephens to the long-on boundary, where Tom Gibbs stood just in front of the rope and held the match-winning catch.
"It was touch and go whether it was going to go over," Stephens said.
It was a stunning win in a crackerjack clash, highlighted by former Australian short-form representative Dan Christian smashing 48 from only 22 balls, including five boundaries and a six in an over from Fraser Bremner.
"Poor 'Fridge', he had only just dropped him from the last ball in the previous over at square leg," Stephens explained.
"From ball one, it's (Christian's batting) just a different class, just middling the ball so much, it was pretty good to bowl to him."
Needing a win to realistically stay alive in the hunt for the top six, Tallangatta's top order fired at home, posting 8-243.
Opener John Oswell top-scored with 57 from 51 deliveries as Nathan Thompson (52), boom batter Shoaib Shaikh (48), who was coming off ducks in his last two 50-over games, and Phil Neville (30) pushed the target to almost five runs per over.
Christian bowled tightly in claiming 1-33 from 10 overs on the terrific batting wicket.
"He was the only bowler who was able to get the old ball to reverse swing, he was quite a handful," Stephens revealed.
After Christian's onsalught, which included nine boundaries and a six, Smith, Matt Grantham (40) and Matt Wilson (37) helped the visitors to a strong position at 4-163.
However, unheralded off-spinner Tom Gibbs (4-36) captured four wickets in two overs as Corowa collapsed to 8-166.
"He just went bang, bang, he got one to turn against Jarred Lane and I think the other guys just missed straight ones," Stephens offered.
But the match took another twist when Smith and captain Jarryd Hatton shared a 59-run stand.
Stephens had Hatton caught with the score on 9-225 as the left-arm quick bowled the penultimate over.
"It was a bit of a rank over from me, I bowled a wide, two full toss no balls, he (Smith) hit a six, I think I was trying to bowl them to victory," he laughed.
But Smith's patient knock of 66 ended agonisingly close to victory as Stephens (4-58) and his team-mates celebrated a great escape.
The Bushies are now just a win outside the top six with three games left.
