Brookers and Hoppers produce the first draw of the season

Walla and Holbrook produced a thrilling draw to highlight the tight nature of the Hume league and set up a thrilling finale to the home and away season next weekend.
Holbrook won the toss and elected to bowl on a wicket which wasn't providing much bounce for the bowlers.
The home side's decision to bowl paid early dividends after Walla openers Tom Simmons (10) and Chris Hutchinson (8) were both dismissed cheaply.
However, Hoppers' skipper Joel Merkel (21) and Mark Taylor (50) combined for a 73 run partnership which would prove crucial to the visitors posting a competitive 7/134 off their 40 overs.
Lewis Bowen was the pick of the Holbrook bowlers with 3/33 from his six overs.
Merkel was surprised the Brookers chose to bowl first.
"I was surprised they sent us in but then I thought about it and they were able to chase down one of the flag fancies in Brock-Burrum the other week so I think that is why they did it," Merkel said.
"I was going to bat first anyway so it didn't matter in the end.
"I thought Holbrook bowled well but the pitch was fairly low and the ball kept low all day, so we knew what we had to do when it was our turn to bowl.
"Mark Taylor adapted to the conditions best to remain aggressive and make 50 and there were a few of us who couldn't quite get going at the rate we wanted to.
"While 134 wasn't a great score, I still thought we had a chance to defend it."
The Brookers started the run chase in promising fashion with opener Lewis Bowen in fine form making 54 including seven boundaries.
But the key wicket of Hamish Mackinlay (8) who was caught by Daniel McCarthy left the Brookers 3/67 and still requiring another 68 runs for victory.
Some tight bowling by the Hoppers, especially by Taylor and Jarryd Weeding (4/24) helped slow the run rate with the Brookers requiring more than a run a ball late in the innings.
With the pressure mounting, the home side needed nine off the last over and two off the final ball but could only manage a single with the two sides notching the first draw of the season.
"Once the run rate got over a run a ball with three overs remaining, I knew we would have some chance to win," Merkel said.
"The scoreline reflects how close a match it was... I think if we had of ended up winning we probably would have stolen it because we didn't play our best cricket.
"That last over was fairly nerve-wracking but they only got one's or two's and couldn't come up with a boundary."
The final round is next week with Osborne, Walla and Brock-Burrum all needing to win to guarantee a top-two finish.
The winner of Culcairn and The Rock-Yerong Creek can both sneak inside the top-six if sixth-placed Rand stumbles against Walla.
"We just need to win and we should finish top-two," Merkel said.
"But the finals series looks to be wide open and if any side has a day out in this competition is capable of beating anyone.
"So it's shaping up to be an interesting finals series."
In other matches Brock-Burrum openers Joel Felmingham (71) and Jordan Schilg (28) were both not out and needed only 14 overs to chase down Rand's 10/100.
Culcairn kept its finals hopes alive with a 76 run over Henty while Osborne took until the final over to chase down The Rock-Yerong Creek's 7/173.
